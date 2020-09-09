 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Headline: Hemp plants swiped from CBD hemp farm. File Photo: Dank Buddage   (wcax.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, there is flower that's just CBD without any THC at all. There are also strains that are mixes.

Fark user imageView Full Size

That's not it.
My guess is someone doesn't know any better and thinks they are going to get high. They're going to put a lot of work in to find that out.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Swiper, no swiping!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Oh, there is flower that's just CBD without any THC at all. There are also strains that are mixes.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
That's not it.
My guess is someone doesn't know any better and thinks they are going to get high. They're going to put a lot of work in to find that out.


I know that Charlotte's Web strain has like next to no THC iirc.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the DEA doesn't do strategic outdoor grows of hemp to ruin any illegal THC producing outdoor grows in a given area.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm surprised the DEA doesn't do strategic outdoor grows of hemp to ruin any illegal THC producing outdoor grows in a given area.


A drone releasing a few grams of pollen upwind is all you need to really F up a growers day, and yes, its been thought of before.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: fragMasterFlash: I'm surprised the DEA doesn't do strategic outdoor grows of hemp to ruin any illegal THC producing outdoor grows in a given area.

A drone releasing a few grams of pollen upwind is all you need to really F up a growers day, and yes, its been thought of before.


Oregon has had some issues with hemp growers being too close to THC growers since it's been legal to grow outdoors here.

I think they've generally worked it out as they have in the past with crops that could cross pollinate though.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'm surprised the DEA doesn't do strategic outdoor grows of hemp to ruin any illegal THC producing outdoor grows in a given area.


That would require money and effort on their part.  They'd much rather bust dispensaries and just confiscate all their cash.  Although I don't know if they still bother playing that game or not now that recreational use is legal in a bunch of places now.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And yes, I know, the DEA considers all grows illegal at the federal level.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: cretinbob: Oh, there is flower that's just CBD without any THC at all. There are also strains that are mixes.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
That's not it.
My guess is someone doesn't know any better and thinks they are going to get high. They're going to put a lot of work in to find that out.

I know that Charlotte's Web strain has like next to no THC iirc.


Critical Mass is usually a 1:1. A lot of older bud was closer to a 2:1 Thc:CBD ratio before the THC races. Charlotte's Web is an excellent strain. Anything bred from Cannatonic or ACDC is usually wonderful too. East Fork here in Oregon grows the best CBD bud I've ever had.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My late FIL did research on hemp. At the time it was still illegal here and it took him forever to get a permit to grow outdoors but he always enjoyed it when idiots would come by and help themselves to his crop. None of it contained any usable amounts of THCa (the gov't didn't care about CBD levels) but they still liked to steal the plants. Some of them were even potted in soils contaminated with heavy metals but they took those too despite the warning signs.

The funny part is that he had to continuously prove the accessions he worked with didn't produce THCa, so he did have a large bottle of "THCa Standard" that was used for comparison tests. This was in a cabinet in his lab, which would have been easier to steal than the actual plants. Of course the kind of people who end up stealing weed plants from a university research station likely aren't the brightest.
 
