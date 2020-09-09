 Skip to content
 
(The Drive)   King Tut's "mysterious black dagger" was made of meteoric iron, which is totally something someone born in Arizona would find worth moving to Babylonia for   (thedrive.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I saw King Tut in the headline and was all set to make a joke but Subby beat me to it like I was Subby's bald headed stepchild that Subby caught stealing
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a meteorite sword on Savage Builds. It was a pretty neat episode.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sokka's Meteor Sword (Avatar: The Last Airbender) - MAN AT ARMS
Youtube DITY1WzbLj8


SPACE SWORD
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Well I saw King Tut in the headline and was all set to make a joke but Subby beat me to it like I was Subby's bald headed stepchild that Subby caught stealing


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be worth at least 50USD on Pawn Stars.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this tested and verified a few years ago?  I'd love to see the scans of the grains.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't they know this like 10 years ago?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.


He was a teen-ager when he died.  And was ruthlessly controlled by his advisors before that.  He may have been a complete putz, but he wasn't Simon Legree in a miniskirt.  Chill, dude.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay not ten years ago. Story is from 2016 though. In internet years that's older than King Tut
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: dothemath: Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.

He was a teen-ager when he died.  And was ruthlessly controlled by his advisors before that.  He may have been a complete putz, but he wasn't Simon Legree in a miniskirt.  Chill, dude.


Zero tolerance.  CANCELLED!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note:  We have to pull down the Pyramids.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave his life for tourism.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are saying that subby's Mom is an expert when it comes to mysterious black daggers.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: That would be worth at least 50USD on Pawn Stars.


I don't know, I better call in my buddy who's an expert in King Tut's space knives.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Chill, dude.


I will not chill.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Some people are saying that subby's Mom is an expert when it comes to mysterious black daggers.


Daggers?  It was black broadswords.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof spacemen assisted in the building of the pyramids.
The artwork explanations of "how to" are obviously fake news to throw us off the trail.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Didn't they know this like 10 years ago?


Every couple of months, someone finds some rather anodyne article on something related to Egypt.  Then they go on and on about how "Nobody knew" and "the Egyptians had supercomputers and magic fairy butt-plugs".  And they get column inches or page clicks because people are convinced that the Egyptians are somehow this perfect culture that must be perfect in every particular.  If a historian or archeologist goes "Well, actually" they get shouted down with "People continue to discuss...", meaning academics seek to pin down facts while loons blather.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: phalamir: Chill, dude.

I will not chill.


Then either stroke out or stroke off - your pick.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 749x923]


If Pratchett wasn't buried with his sword, somebody needs to be fired.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.


Slave master?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: phalamir: Chill, dude.

I will not chill.


It's 2020 and the world is on fire. These elaborate persecution fantasies are neither helpful nor interesting.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.


How about we appreciate the skill of some late bronze age artisan whose work was good enough to be appreciated by that wicked slave master and still looks cool today?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: dothemath: phalamir: Chill, dude.

I will not chill.

Then either stroke out or stroke off - your pick.


I dont know who taught you to speak like that but they are not your friend.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

g.fro: Slave master?


Unless they hired contractors to build the pyramids.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: dothemath: phalamir: Chill, dude.

I will not chill.

It's 2020 and the world is on fire. These elaborate persecution fantasies are neither helpful nor interesting.


Oh the Jews in Egypt were a "fantasy".

Hmm, interesting.

Feel the same way about the Jews in Germany?
 
Eravior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: Slave master?

Unless they hired contractors to build the pyramids.


No, they just had a lot of people with absolutely nothing to do when it wasn't planting or harvesting time.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 749x923]

If Pratchett wasn't buried with his sword, somebody needs to be fired.


He left it to his son.
 
DVD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eravior: [Fark user image 640x254]


On the other hand, I recall needing a meteoric iron sword so that you could enchant it to +4?
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously Tut was born in Arizona, that's where Meteor Crater is.  Duh.
 
g.fro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: Slave master?

Unless they hired contractors to build the pyramids.


They actually did; they still have the pay records and everything.

And Tut was like a thousand years after the pyramids were built.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phalamir: abhorrent1: Didn't they know this like 10 years ago?

Every couple of months, someone finds some rather anodyne article on something related to Egypt.  Then they go on and on about how "Nobody knew" and "the Egyptians had supercomputers and magic fairy butt-plugs".  And they get column inches or page clicks because people are convinced that the Egyptians are somehow this perfect culture that must be perfect in every particular.  If a historian or archeologist goes "Well, actually" they get shouted down with "People continue to discuss...", meaning academics seek to pin down facts while loons blather.


Magic Fairy Butt-Plugs is the name of my Nickleback tribute band.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Hickory-smoked: dothemath: phalamir: Chill, dude.

I will not chill.

It's 2020 and the world is on fire. These elaborate persecution fantasies are neither helpful nor interesting.

Oh the Jews in Egypt were a "fantasy".

Hmm, interesting.

Feel the same way about the Jews in Germany?


The jews in Egypt were a fantasy. The first jews in Egypt arrived just after the Bronze Age.
 
Mouser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black Blade
Youtube _p1yaNC1mNg
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: abhorrent1: Didn't they know this like 10 years ago?

Every couple of months, someone finds some rather anodyne article on something related to Egypt.  Then they go on and on about how "Nobody knew" and "the Egyptians had supercomputers and magic fairy butt-plugs".  And they get column inches or page clicks because people are convinced that the Egyptians are somehow this perfect culture that must be perfect in every particular.  If a historian or archeologist goes "Well, actually" they get shouted down with "People continue to discuss...", meaning academics seek to pin down facts while loons blather.


Nobody knew this, but the Egyptians had a really effective way of dealing with that kind of jerk.  It involved summary executions.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: phalamir: abhorrent1: Didn't they know this like 10 years ago?

Every couple of months, someone finds some rather anodyne article on something related to Egypt.  Then they go on and on about how "Nobody knew" and "the Egyptians had supercomputers and magic fairy butt-plugs".  And they get column inches or page clicks because people are convinced that the Egyptians are somehow this perfect culture that must be perfect in every particular.  If a historian or archeologist goes "Well, actually" they get shouted down with "People continue to discuss...", meaning academics seek to pin down facts while loons blather.

Magic Fairy Butt-Plugs is the name of my Nickleback tribute band.


And Black Meteoric Iron is the name of my amateur Black Sabbath club band with James Brown as the lead.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The jews in Egypt were a fantasy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: Ketchuponsteak: That would be worth at least 50USD on Pawn Stars.

I don't know, I better call in my buddy who's an expert in King Tut's space knives.


I keep all my experts in the basement, so he'll be here in 2 minutes.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: g.fro: Slave master?

Unless they hired contractors to build the pyramids.

They actually did; they still have the pay records and everything.

And Tut was like a thousand years after the pyramids were built.


Yup.  Basically basically the Dole.

If you were an out of work farmer during the off-season, there was work for pay.

And the Pharoh got a really nice casket.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: dothemath: Are we really glorifying the gaudy trappings of this wicked slave master?

Its like Liberace' on the plantation and no im not talking about his amazing creole album from 1971.

How about we appreciate the skill of some late bronze age artisan whose work was good enough to be appreciated by that wicked slave master and still looks cool today?


That black blade was a thousand times more evil than him.
 
mechgreg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So it's vibranium?


Wakanda Forever!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weatherkiss: The jews in Egypt were a fantasy.


Isn't that the one where Tattoo got to be pharaoh
 
