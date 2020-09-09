 Skip to content
(Crooks & Liars)   Senior leader in Ukranian Orthodox Church comes out as gay   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have the Kavorka?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the fresh leader?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what did god say?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ukraine not gay!"
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess you could say the whole situation is a little...

...

...

*puts on sunglasses*

unorthodox.

/YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHH​H
 
discotaco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Karma rarely works, but it's nice when it does.

Do Trump next.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now I want sausage stuffed perogies for dinner
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice hat, bruh.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ego trip
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: Now I want sausage stuffed perogies for dinner


I like to fry some bacon and mushrooms together to get the pan greasy then I dump some potato stuffed peirogi in, adding add sour cream and kraut when finished. Hot sauce for kicks. Cold beer helps also.
 
