(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Beer truck crashes into taco restaurant. Thousands volunteer for the clean-up effort   (klkntv.com) divider line
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Channel 8 Eyewitness News reporter is on the scene working to gather more information.
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have to wonder, which is worse... tacos in Lincoln, Nebraska or Coors Light.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into taco restaurant.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wont crash this its a beer truck......
Youtube bRnLao0uf_w
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into taco restaurant.


CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into cultural appropriation.
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Dr Jack Badofsky: CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into taco restaurant.

CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into cultural appropriation.


CORRECTION:  World's largest carne asada marinade.

(needs more onion)
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: CORRECTION:  Water truck crashes into taco restaurant.


Volunteers described as gassy but well-hydrated.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I never stayed at a Taco Inn before, do they have a continental breakfast?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmmm, tacoors.
 
HighSeasTuba
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: You have to wonder, which is worse... tacos in Lincoln, Nebraska or Coors Light.


There are some surprisingly good taco (and mexican in general) places in Lincoln... Taco Inn isn't one of them...
 
