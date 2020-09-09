 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   UFOs explained: It's just Quinn, Wade, Rembrandt, and Professor Arturo wandering around lost   (trueblog.net) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Time, Director Alain Juillet, Physics, Unidentified flying object, Universe, Reality, General relativity, former intelligence director  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img-global.cpcdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didnt i just get a green for this? who is stealing my shiat?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't my cup of meat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah. Everyone knows that the Reptilians are just visitors from a timeline where the KT Extinction asteroid missed and a species of raptors evolved into sentient beings with a several million year head start on us technologically.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too would like to make things up and sell a book to rubes and make millions of dollars. Damned ethics.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [img-global.cpcdn.com image 850x602]


those look home made.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS DOESN'T MEAN IT'S SUPERNATURAL!

**pulls hair**
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!


we exist on a lower dimensional plane, because we are damn dirty apes.

we need to raise our consciousness and join the galactic federation.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"How do you know a frenchman's been in your yard?
Your garbage cans are empty and your dog's pregnant."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [img-global.cpcdn.com image 850x602]


No anal probes for at least 24 hours after eating those, whew
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should make sliders for dinner tonight.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!


Article said we're the dimensional travelers' descedants, so yeah we are the center of their farking universe.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should start building our monyafeek immediately.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show started off strong, but really shiat the bed when Sci-Fi Channel got ahold of it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

we exist on a lower dimensional plane, because we are damn dirty apes.

we need to raise our consciousness and join the galactic federation.


We already know that in 2112 the galactic federation assumes control.

/ RUSH wouldn't lie
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Physicist Jack Sarfatti assumes that the "Tic Tac" object encountered by the US Navy used a metamaterial that allowed it to time travel."

I won't allow this guy to make an ass out of me, even if he wants to make one out of himself at the same time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: That show started off strong, but really shiat the bed when Sci-Fi Channel got ahold of it.


Yeah it went so far down. They killed off or disappeared most of the 4 main characters, brought in a bunch of new people as the main characters, and made Earth prime be taken over by aliens. Then the show ends on a cliffhanger that will never be resolved.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: "Physicist Jack Sarfatti assumes that the "Tic Tac" object encountered by the US Navy used a metamaterial that allowed it to time travel."

I won't allow this guy to make an ass out of me, even if he wants to make one out of himself at the same time.


Yeah, that was the 'stopped reading right there' moment.   I know "It's not news, it's FARK" but seriously, why was this wack-a-doodle BS greened as an 'article'?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: g.fro: That show started off strong, but really shiat the bed when Sci-Fi Channel got ahold of it.

Yeah it went so far down. They killed off or disappeared most of the 4 main characters, brought in a bunch of new people as the main characters, and made Earth prime be taken over by aliens. Then the show ends on a cliffhanger that will never be resolved.


Pretty much this. I stopped watching it after it went to the Sci-Fi channel. I did see the series finale and it was horrible.
Earth: Final Conflict was the same way. The first 3 seasons were good and the final couple went bonkers.

EFC is on Amazon Prime now. That show has not aged well.
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why would anyone come to this farked up place?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [img-global.cpcdn.com image 850x602]



images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


The best 2 things about that show.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: I should make sliders for dinner tonight.


i didnt get the headline and had to google what the fark it meant. then i got it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: That show started off strong, but really shiat the bed when Sci-Fi Channel got ahold of it.


I remember things getting bad on Fox when they just started ripping off popular movies. The Jump the Shark page on that show is amazing.
 
Esroc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!


The general idea is that they are from a parallel reality more or less similar in structure to this one. They're alternate "humans" from an alternate "Earth" and so when they phase into our world they end up on our planet because our worlds are alternate pairs of each other. Could also just be more akin to time travel, but from a multiverse perspective and not actually literally another unique universe. Not trying to say any of this is real, just that it's internally consistent and not just the result of us being particularly special. While there's clearly zero evidence of this being true, it's not all that outlandish an idea really.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

we exist on a lower dimensional plane, because we are damn dirty apes.

we need to raise our consciousness and join the galactic federation.


the saucers won't land until we do.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Esroc: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

The general idea is that they are from a parallel reality more or less similar in structure to this one. They're alternate "humans" from an alternate "Earth" and so when they phase into our world they end up on our planet because our worlds are alternate pairs of each other. Could also just be more akin to time travel, but from a multiverse perspective and not actually literally another unique universe. Not trying to say any of this is real, just that it's internally consistent and not just the result of us being particularly special. While there's clearly zero evidence of this being true, it's not all that outlandish an idea really.


this guy gets it. clearly our pilots are seeing some weird shiat. further research indicated.

i think some people know way more then is publicly known. obviously.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS DOESN'T MEAN IT'S SUPERNATURAL!

**pulls hair**



i can't prove space aliens visit earth and have been doing so for millions of years, but if they do i don't see them as any less natural than us.

i'd be more shocked if they did not exist than if they did.   that is a shiat ton of wasted space out there with countless planets and countless suns (stars)
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [img-global.cpcdn.com image 850x602]


is that a line on the counter in front of those?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Esroc: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

The general idea is that they are from a parallel reality more or less similar in structure to this one. They're alternate "humans" from an alternate "Earth" and so when they phase into our world they end up on our planet because our worlds are alternate pairs of each other. Could also just be more akin to time travel, but from a multiverse perspective and not actually literally another unique universe. Not trying to say any of this is real, just that it's internally consistent and not just the result of us being particularly special. While there's clearly zero evidence of this being true, it's not all that outlandish an idea really.



something or someone is out there because pilots, as well as the general population, have been reporting these things since at least the 30's.   i understand there are cave paintings thousands of years old of flying saucer like objects.

if humans are lying all this time they are completely full of shiat and deserve to fade away.  i don't believe its hallucination either.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

Article said we're the dimensional travelers' descedants, so yeah we are the center of their farking universe.


Humans aren't the center of shiat.    they just think they are because of their limited cortex.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brofar: "Physicist Jack Sarfatti assumes that the "Tic Tac" object encountered by the US Navy used a metamaterial that allowed it to time travel."

I won't allow this guy to make an ass out of me, even if he wants to make one out of himself at the same time.


i'm very suspicious of that claim.

just because humans can't travel vast distances in the universe doesn't mean no one else can.

our tech could be stick and stones compared to other beings in the universe.   our solar system is realtively young compared to other solar systems out there.

they could be millions of years ahead of us.

or they might have left their planet thousands or millions of years ago and just travel around the universe checking things out.  they may not be terrestrial any more.

open your brains.  stop thinking in terms of mankind and broaden the possibilities.

also, whoever said mankind is the final word on the Laws of Physics??

maybe we have a few things wrong...............
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Parallel worlds?  Don't do that.  Don't give me hope.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
here's another thought for the noggin..........


if UFO's visit earth or send probes to visit earth, maybe they don't interact or announce themselves because of their

PRIME DIRECTIVE.

for all  you Trekies, you know what i'm talking about.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT IS DOESN'T MEAN IT'S SUPERNATURAL!

**pulls hair**


Even if you do know what it is, that doesn't mean it isn't supernatural.

/or so i heard
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why would anyone come to this farked up place?



good point.   they may be so far ahead of us morally and techwise that they may view us as the Planet of the Apes.

they might be mildly interested in checking us out, but no interest in interacting with us.

can't say i blame 'em.   (assuming they exist, of course)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Why would anyone come to this farked up place?


Who doesn't love a good train-wreck?

/Mostly harmless.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: SirEattonHogg: Linux_Yes: UFO's must come from another universe/parallel world because humans are the farking center of the Universe!!

that's how amazing we are!!

Article said we're the dimensional travelers' descedants, so yeah we are the center of their farking universe.

Humans aren't the center of shiat.    they just think they are because of their limited cortex.


Yeah, that's what a grey from Zeta Reiculi would say.

Humans rock and all the other alien species want to get with us.
 
Brofar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Brofar: "Physicist Jack Sarfatti assumes that the "Tic Tac" object encountered by the US Navy used a metamaterial that allowed it to time travel."

I won't allow this guy to make an ass out of me, even if he wants to make one out of himself at the same time.

i'm very suspicious of that claim.

just because humans can't travel vast distances in the universe doesn't mean no one else can.

our tech could be stick and stones compared to other beings in the universe.   our solar system is realtively young compared to other solar systems out there.

they could be millions of years ahead of us.

or they might have left their planet thousands or millions of years ago and just travel around the universe checking things out.  they may not be terrestrial any more.

open your brains.  stop thinking in terms of mankind and broaden the possibilities.

also, whoever said mankind is the final word on the Laws of Physics??

maybe we have a few things wrong...............


"open your brains" is the reason we have Trump, so no thanks.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

