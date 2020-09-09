 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   No new COVID cases at the Navajo Nation for the first time since March. Almost as if masks, curfews, and roadblocks work to contain pandemics   (kob.com) divider line
    New Mexico, Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Nation  
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic! Good for them, I wish we had competent leaders and all of our citizens were smart enough to follow intelligence directives.

/Smart, as in not selfishshortdicks.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...Or at least to contain testing.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give a man a blanket and you kill him in a day; teach a man to make his own blankets, wear a mask, and put up roadblocks and he lives another lifetime. Abraham Lincoln, I think.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So it was the good genocide?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
uck It
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For now.  As soon as they let up it will come in the same as it has everyone else.  Citation: New Zealand, Hawaii, etc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's hope the low rate of transmission continues. Communities are rarely self-sufficient, so any outside contact can spark another outbreak. It really goes to show that while you can effectively protect yourself through physical boundaries, you need to rely on others to also protect you by respecting those boundaries.
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Endeavor to persevere.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Please, please, please, all I ask of this year is to have the Navajo nation present Trump with a diseased blanket for a change.

It'd warm the subcockles of my black heart.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oops. Wrong thread...
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ less than a minute ago  
maxandgrinch
Give a man a blanket and you kill him in a day; teach a man to make his own blankets, wear a mask, and put up roadblocks and he lives another lifetime. Abraham Lincoln, I think.
Well, at least they will be good blankets, not infected with smallpox.  A gift English settlers gifted natives.  The good old whities always thinking of others.  Just like your Prez!
 
