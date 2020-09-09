 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Can you hear me now? Well now that you have removed the 16 years worth of ear wax, why yes. Not safe for lunch   (nypost.com) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You gonna eat that?"
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sick.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has to be disorienting, suddenly having the world turned up to 11.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nice dinner, lit by earwax candles, featuring an entree of beef found in John Wayne's colon.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the NY Post is trolling the "pimple popper"*** you-tube for "news"?

***Yes, I know, but all the videos are "pimple poppers" in spirit.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: A nice dinner, lit by earwax candles, featuring an entree of beef found in John Wayne's colon.


You know why they called him "The Duke"
   - Johnny Knoxville
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: That has to be disorienting, suddenly having the world turned up to 11.


I once worried that I was going deaf, so I scheduled an appointment with an ear specialist.

One cleaning later and the sound of my keys jingling as I was starting my car was jarring and unsettling.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to take my mother to the ER one night.  Right outside the door, they had an elderly man on a gurney (he might have been homeless). They got him some sandwiches and something to drink. After eating he told the doctor his left ear was bothering him. they laid him on his right side, I had a clear view.  They then spent 30-40 minutes digging into this guys ear.

Basically what you see pictured in this article.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.


Why do you need a paramedic to clean your ears?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiseolddude: A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.


Do a 50% Hydrogen Peroxide/50% rubbing alcohol mix instead to get max cleaning effect.

Helpful hint, use the 3% SOLUTION of HP, not, you know, full strength HP.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.

Why do you need a paramedic to clean your ears?


ENT=Ear, nose and throat doctor
EMT=Emergency medical technician
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the bidding on eBay start and is there a big market for this kind of collection?

/asking for a friend
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiseolddude: A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.


Need a solvent as well ... a small bottle of https://www.amazon.com/s?k=debrox&ref​=​nb_sb_noss_1 lasts a long time.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.

Why do you need a paramedic to clean your ears?


Ear Nose Throat
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: bughunter: steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.

Why do you need a paramedic to clean your ears?

ENT=Ear, nose and throat doctor
EMT=Emergency medical technician


While I'm there we also go through my CPAP records and stuff...So they want to see me every 3 months.

if they clean my ears, then so be it!

always feels good when its done.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: A nice dinner, lit by earwax candles, featuring an entree of beef found in John Wayne's colon.



Shrek Earwax Candle Scene
Youtube inStPQaAgdM


/couldn't find a clip of shrek eating ass
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.



Isn't it just magical?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A traekiotomy.

/obsucre?
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did they let him keep it as a souvenir?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: OkieDookie: A nice dinner, lit by earwax candles, featuring an entree of beef found in John Wayne's colon.


[YouTube video: Shrek Earwax Candle Scene]

/couldn't find a clip of shrek eating ass


It's got to be out there. Rule 34 and all.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

discrete unit: Did they let him keep it as a souvenir?

[Fark user image 474x359]


iunderstoodthatreference.jpg
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: I have odd ear canals and its tough to clean them so I go to an ENT every 3 months and get them cleaned out. Let me tell you, what a difference it makes.

but to let it go for years?

yuch.


just take a hankerchief and stick one end in one ear till it gets to the other side, then back and forth it.   your ears will be good as new.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heamer: That has to be disorienting, suddenly having the world turned up to 11.



looks to me like they got some brain matter too.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

toetag: I had to take my mother to the ER one night.  Right outside the door, they had an elderly man on a gurney (he might have been homeless). They got him some sandwiches and something to drink. After eating he told the doctor his left ear was bothering him. they laid him on his right side, I had a clear view.  They then spent 30-40 minutes digging into this guys ear.

Basically what you see pictured in this article.


Bless them.

/you too
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.


when it comes out the other ear you know things are clean again.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: OkieDookie: A nice dinner, lit by earwax candles, featuring an entree of beef found in John Wayne's colon.


[YouTube video: Shrek Earwax Candle Scene]

/couldn't find a clip of shrek eating ass


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: always feels good when its done


It's like an orgasm in your ear.

https://www.sfgate.com/travel/departu​r​es/article/Aural-sex-It-s-just-everyda​y-ear-cleaning-in-2747401.php
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.


I tried that before to no avail because the spider in there drinks like a fish.
 
Whack-a-Mole [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: A traekiotomy.

/obsucre?


If they pull out drippings from a master ring, you know it's gonna be a bad day...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Heamer: That has to be disorienting, suddenly having the world turned up to 11.

I once worried that I was going deaf, so I scheduled an appointment with an ear specialist.

One cleaning later and the sound of my keys jingling as I was starting my car was jarring and unsettling.


I had one side clogged enough once that I couldn't hear out of it for a few days. It was enough that my brain had some legit issues processing stereo audio for a few minutes after I got it cleared. Real weird.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For him it was 16 years worth.
For me, it was Wednesday.
 
trialpha
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This can be avoided by simply pointing your ears at the water in the shower periodically.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Odd shaped ear canals here too. I go twice a year to my ENT doctor. She's a surgeon who did my thyroid surgery. She always starts by digging and picking a bit...but its stubborn to remove so she ends up using a thingy that shoots high pressure air to jiggle it loose. It's amazing the difference after. It does no good to just clean my ears every day. This stuff happens way deep in the interior.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I once went to a doctor who had an earwax obsession. He did get a lot of stuff out the first time, but when I went back 6 months later and he wanted to do it again, I refused. It was an unpleasant experience to have someone poking around in my ears. He had a little framed cartoon by a locally famous artist in the hall of his office, making fun of his fetish or whatever you might call it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: wiseolddude: A rubber, baby snot remover works great for cleaning ears. Fill it will warm water, squirt it in ears.

Do a 50% Hydrogen Peroxide/50% rubbing alcohol mix instead to get max cleaning effect.

Helpful hint, use the 3% SOLUTION of HP, not, you know, full strength HP.


A syringe (obviously with NO needle attached) works way better than a baby snot bulb. Ask your pharmacist for an oral dosage syringe, they will probably give you one for free.
 
