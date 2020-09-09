 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Three injured as 90-year-old attempts to deposit car at bank   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, English-language films, 90-year-old driver, 66-year-old man, Florida bank, minor injuries, Leo White, Surgery, Bank of America branch  
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now that was an informative article. Thanks for the pics and video.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Found a pic from another site.
I think

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There is a farmer's market on the other side of the bank, you see...
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
we took the keys from my dad when he couldn't remember where he was going after leaving the house.  he was 82.  wonder if this guy has any family.  you get plenty of warnings before something like this happens
 
