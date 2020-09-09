 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Anything can be a dildo if you're brave enough - Abraham Lincoln (NSFW)   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Mollusca, Feeling, Octopus, Atlantic Ocean, South Africa, Cuttlefish, Craig Foster, Octopus Teacher  
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its the suckers
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so he has a thing for hickeys.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Watched it the other night, I thought it was great.

The comments on IMDB are pretty funny close to the bottom.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: its the suckers


The suckers who joined the website in order to read the story?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paige no!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Beak-Man!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Margaret Howe approves.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Margaret Howe approves.


Peter indeed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nay?  Journalist thinks they're Shakespeare or some shiat.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x293]


Wtf?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 "AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT SPEED, HOT NASTY BAD-ASS SPEED" - ELEANOR ROOSEVELT
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't anthropomorphize animals. They hate that.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh, the Japanese have known about tentacle love for a long time.
 
Famishus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x293]


Madman drummers bummers: I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going.


onelargeprawn.co.zaView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus H.  Those things have razor sharp beaks.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


That's a whole lotta nope.

/i'll stick to seahorses
 
Famishus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
reviewsbysteve.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Famishus: [Fark user image 750x1196]


It's an awesome aquarium.  I mean, one of the best in the world, if not THE best.

Exceptions are made.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: [reviewsbysteve.files.wordpress.com image 800x534]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Neanderthal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
