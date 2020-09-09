 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   Scientists say that the orange sky over the Bay Area today is the result of smoke trapped above the marine layer, but we all know it's just a marketing stunt for the return of pumpkin spiced lattes   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be ridiculous:  you don't need marketing to get people to buy pumpkin spice lattes.

You only need a marketing campaign to trick people into drinking things like especially hoppy beer.  Pumpkin spice sells itself, just like chocolate chip cookies, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, and peanut butter.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's going to have tough competition from the decades of Smug that's slowly creeping across from San Francisco.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Dune marketing promotion is out of hand
 
ng2810
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The Dune marketing promotion is out of hand


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a really fancy way to explain that we all died in 2016 and we've been trapped in hell ever since
 
ng2810
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Highland 2, one of the greatest movies ever made.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's a live cam from a location nearby: http://www.alertwildfire.org/southeas​t​bay/index.html?camera=Axis-BlackMtSCC&​v=81e002f

It's very weird - it's dark enough at 11am that the light sensors on the outside lights are tripping. The air quality at ground level isn't too bad, though. Despite the appearances, there isn't a heavy smoke smell or a lot of particulate in the air.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whoever had this on their Apocalypse Bingo Card, COME ON DOWN!!!
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bong smoke everywhere
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: Highland 2, one of the greatest movies ever made.


I'm sorry- I fail to understand your reference. It is my understanding such a movie was never actually made.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to Southern California, San Francisco.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a Trump campaign ad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark images are Farked, 2pm edt.

/welcome to fark
 
GatorHater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Oliver

NSFW
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The campaign is sure trying to get us used to more orange.... ash is covering everything and as mentioned not much odor.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sore throat from all the crap, but let's keep my personal life out of it.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weird looking outside  .. It's more like 11 at night instead of morning ..
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xcott: Don't be ridiculous:  you don't need marketing to get people to buy pumpkin spice lattes.

You only need a marketing campaign to trick people into drinking things like especially hoppy beer.  Pumpkin spice sells itself, just like chocolate chip cookies, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, and peanut butter.


One of those things is not like the others.

Hint: it's not pumpkin spice
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Get Shorty - They say the smog's the reason we have such beautiful sunsets
Youtube FjOL6UQo04I
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Needs more Kelli Maroney.

bostonhassle.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the Dragaeran sky over Adrilankha is leaking through?

Watch out for Jenoine!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The orange sky is simply the Trumpian equivalent of the Death Eater signs in the sky for Voldemort.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Highland 2, one of the greatest movies ever made.

I'm sorry- I fail to understand your reference. It is my understanding such a movie was never actually made.


Highlander (autocorrect).

Yeah, I think they tried to sweep that one pretty far under the rug.

Kind of funny because I read that they had re-released with "new digital effects!"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: It's going to have tough competition from the decades of Smug that's slowly creeping across from San Francisco.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Highland 2, one of the greatest movies ever made.

I'm sorry- I fail to understand your reference. It is my understanding such a movie was never actually made.

Highlander (autocorrect).

Yeah, I think they tried to sweep that one pretty far under the rug.

Kind of funny because I read that they had re-released with "new digital effects!"


I knew what you were talking about- I just remember it being a joke around here that if someone mentioned it, we denied its very existence.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: Here's a live cam from a location nearby: http://www.alertwildfire.org/southeast​bay/index.html?camera=Axis-BlackMtSCC&​v=81e002f

It's very weird - it's dark enough at 11am that the light sensors on the outside lights are tripping. The air quality at ground level isn't too bad, though. Despite the appearances, there isn't a heavy smoke smell or a lot of particulate in the air.


Jesus H. Christ.  What a nightmare!
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Highland 2, one of the greatest movies ever made.

I'm sorry- I fail to understand your reference. It is my understanding such a movie was never actually made.

Highlander (autocorrect).

Yeah, I think they tried to sweep that one pretty far under the rug.

Kind of funny because I read that they had re-released with "new digital effects!"

I knew what you were talking about- I just remember it being a joke around here that if someone mentioned it, we denied its very existence.


I'm fairly certain Sean Connery did the same thing.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: Here's a live cam from a location nearby: http://www.alertwildfire.org/southeast​bay/index.html?camera=Axis-BlackMtSCC&​v=81e002f

It's very weird - it's dark enough at 11am that the light sensors on the outside lights are tripping. The air quality at ground level isn't too bad, though. Despite the appearances, there isn't a heavy smoke smell or a lot of particulate in the air.


Very freaky. One of my friends posted this at @9:45am PDT:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Just now, East Bay
//IRL it's darker than the image
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Captain Orr: Here's a live cam from a location nearby: http://www.alertwildfire.org/southeast​bay/index.html?camera=Axis-BlackMtSCC&​v=81e002f

It's very weird - it's dark enough at 11am that the light sensors on the outside lights are tripping. The air quality at ground level isn't too bad, though. Despite the appearances, there isn't a heavy smoke smell or a lot of particulate in the air.

Very freaky. One of my friends posted this at @9:45am PDT:

[Fark user image 720x960]


It's gotten darker since then. Right now it is as dark as midnight where I am.

I keep thinking nothing in 2020 can shock me anymore, and 2020 keeps saying "Hold my beer"
 
