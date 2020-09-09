 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NYPD releases mugshots of alleged BLM rioters .... and looks like your racist uncle's gonna need to find a new narrative   (nypost.com) divider line
117
    More: Obvious, Manhattan, mugshot of Clara Kraebber, Stuyvesant Heights, Washington Heights, Frank Furhmeister, New York City, Great Neck, Crown Heights  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its very telling that a number of Twitter respondents are unfamiliar with the idea that police blotters and mugshots are often public. Of course Florida means Farkers are well-versed in this already.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh and I saved you a trip to the New York Post, Klaus.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Id bang them.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Facts never slow down a racist uncle
They ignore them or change the subject
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The Soho Starbucks Riot"
*Snerk
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Racist uncles have a name for people like these.
It rhymes with "bigger hover".
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Id bang them.


Gang or drive-by?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Id bang them.


You like big ears huh
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 539x547]

Oh and I saved you a trip to the New York Post, Klaus.


That last person on the far right bottom row, damn.
 
Mercutio74
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 539x547]

Oh and I saved you a trip to the New York Post, Klaus.


Looks like the cast of an "edgy" Broadway musical.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So Natasha Lyonne is the ringleader?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is despicable! When will the white community speak out and renounce the actions of these violent thugs? The silence I'm hearing must mean that they approve of their actions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: waxbeans: Id bang them.

Gang or drive-by?


🤔
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, while we're talking about how police suck, maybe we should stop publicly posting mugshots since it serves no purpose but to make fun of the people involved.

... Unless they're chronic paint huffers.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're helping, you see?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
can we has redhead thread pls.

/its better than the normal bs.
//yes i know, even the inevitable carrot top pictures.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ooga Booga.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Id bang them.


i would watch that
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty much fits with the narrative that the black people protesting aren't the farking antifa idiots breaking and burning shiat down, however.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: Id bang them.

You like big ears huh


I like the filthy Brad Pitt vibe crossed with Larry Flints wife played by what's her face. Serious what was her name? Courtney Love?
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Racist uncles have a name for people like these.
It rhymes with "bigger hover".


tigger lovers!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

khitsicker: can we has redhead thread pls.

/its better than the normal bs.
//yes i know, even the inevitable carrot top pictures.


Your wish is my command.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So Natasha Lyonne is the ringleader?


The things I would do for her
 
raius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farking white people.. I really hate that they keep using protests to break things.  They're not helping and they are often destroying communities they don't even live in.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: Id bang them.

You like big ears huh


Sounds like urban dictionary needs an alternate example of "love handles"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those are clearly liberal communist antifa fa fa fa fafafafafafa psychokillers.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
White Snake reunion tour?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: waxbeans: Id bang them.

Gang or drive-by?


First one, then t'other. Order is up to you, ya perv.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An, the notorious It's Pat gang
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Id bang them.


Redhead looks in a "she'd bang you, then she'd knife you" sort of way..
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: can we has redhead thread pls.

/its better than the normal bs.
//yes i know, even the inevitable carrot top pictures.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hey, while we're talking about how police suck, maybe we should stop publicly posting mugshots since it serves no purpose but to make fun of the people involved.

... Unless they're chronic paint huffers.


Have you ever noticed that when a cop farks up they post the best yearbook uniforn photo they can dig out of the archives and not the mugshot with the half shut eye and double chin?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: waxbeans: Id bang them.

i would watch that


😂
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: can we has redhead thread pls.

/its better than the normal bs.
//yes i know, even the inevitable carrot top pictures.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Farking right wing agitators.   String them up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hissatsu: khitsicker: can we has redhead thread pls.

/its better than the normal bs.
//yes i know, even the inevitable carrot top pictures.

Your wish is my command.

[pbs.twimg.com image 620x909]


😱🤮🤮🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Hey, while we're talking about how police suck, maybe we should stop publicly posting mugshots since it serves no purpose but to make fun of the people involved.

... Unless they're chronic paint huffers.


That sounds like a good enough purpose to me.

On that topic, this is the GOAT of mugshots:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

raius: Farking white people.. I really hate that they keep using protests to break things.  They're not helping and they are often destroying communities they don't even live in.


Well, commies are scum.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: Id bang them.

You like big ears huh


Aural sex.
 
Uranus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Paging the Farkers who say the lefties are burning everything for a rapidly cobbled together rebuttal...

/rebuttal (n.)talking out yer butt. Again.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A riot is a valid form of protest.  However, what these people did was not really a protest, was it?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

awruk!: waxbeans: Id bang them.

Redhead looks in a "she'd bang you, then she'd knife you" sort of way..


That adds to the hot factor. Serious I love mean ladies
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jim32rr: waxbeans: Id bang them.

You like big ears huh


And they cannot lie.
 
raius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Farking right wing agitators.   String them up.


No, there's a very good chance they are left wing agitators who think they are helping.  I don't think this is a false flag as much as they just want to rage against the system.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: raius: Farking white people.. I really hate that they keep using protests to break things.  They're not helping and they are often destroying communities they don't even live in.

Well, commies are scum.


How did you discern their thoughts on economic systems from a photo?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark Main Tab:
I didn't even need to click to know these animal's skin color. There's something about their violent culture that is repeatedly ignored, and it's time that we had a president that did something about it.
(40 smarts) (0 funny)
(Your report to the moderation team has been seen and passed around to be laughed at.)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, he won't. Racist assholes have just as much (if not more) contempt for "race traitors" as they do blah people. The "race traitors" don't negate the blah people. They're co-conspirators, as far as racist assholes are concerned.

Assuming these people actually are "race traitors" and not just, you know, assholes busting shiat up just because.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raius: Saiga410: Farking right wing agitators.   String them up.

No, there's a very good chance they are left wing agitators who think they are helping.  I don't think this is a false flag as much as they just want to rage against the system.


Fight the power.

Long live GG Allin.
 
flondrix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Id bang them.


The redhead anyway.
 
