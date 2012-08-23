 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, the Japanese bombed the U.S. mainland, starting a forest fire and doing almost as much damage as a modern gender reveal party   (history.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Wikipedia the 1942 fire was contained by two men and extinguished by a crew the next morning. Nowhere close to a gender reveal.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, as Paul Harvey used to say, is the "rest of the story".

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/n​o​buo-fujitas-sword
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years later, we sustained the only mainland deaths when a fire-balloon ignited, killing a group on a Sunday picnic, down near Bly.  That was Spring 1945, IIRC
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the Fu-Go, which didn't do much damage but is an amazing idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_b​a​lloon_bomb
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: According to Wikipedia the 1942 fire was contained by two men and extinguished by a crew the next morning. Nowhere close to a gender reveal.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Japanese sleeper spies?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: According to Wikipedia the 1942 fire was contained by two men and extinguished by a crew the next morning. Nowhere close to a gender reveal.


Well, yeah, they were probably all out raking the forest.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least there was a measured and equal response to quickly deescalate things.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: A few years later, we sustained the only mainland deaths when a fire-balloon ignited, killing a group on a Sunday picnic, down near Bly.  That was Spring 1945, IIRC


GaperKiller: Don't forget the Fu-Go, which didn't do much damage but is an amazing idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_ba​lloon_bomb


Came here to say this.

Good job on your knowing obscure history!!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to Wikipedia the 1942 fire was contained by two men and extinguished by a crew the next morning. Nowhere close to a gender reveal.


In all fairness, though, there was only about 42 years worth of undergrowth back then because of the Smokey  Bear Effect, not 120 years of it.

https://www.npr.org/2012/08/23/159373​6​91/how-the-smokey-bear-effect-led-to-r​aging-wildfires
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. I was this old when I found this out. Interesting.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the first and only air attack on the U.S. mainland in the war

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fu-Go Balloon Bombs
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And then they learned how to conquer not with bombs, but with anime and pixelated porn.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And here all this time I thought it was the Germans and the year was 1941. I saw a documentary about it in college.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: According to Wikipedia the 1942 fire was contained by two men and extinguished by a crew the next morning. Nowhere close to a gender reveal.


Whereas this one was started by two men extinguishing something until morning.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GaperKiller: Don't forget the Fu-Go, which didn't do much damage but is an amazing idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_ba​lloon_bomb


It's one that could be implemented today in a much, much more effective manner.

All you need is a computer with a GPS, and program it to drop its payload when it's over any number of pre-programmed targets.  You don't get to chose which particular target it would drop them over, but you do get to choose to drop the payload over a meaningful target of some kind.
 
