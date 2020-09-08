 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine) Because what every high-end mall needs is a COVID-19 boutique. For all you Zoomers, malls were large indoor structures with multiple storefronts, most of which wouldn't ship to you, that doubled as free childcare for teenagers
Nadie_AZ
2 hours ago  
And they had these things called 'arcades'. There was a massive glut of quarters in the world and we needed a way to return them to the system, and have fun while doing it.

some_beer_drinker
6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And they had these things called 'arcades'. There was a massive glut of quarters in the world and we needed a way to return them to the system, and have fun while doing it.

[Fark user image 850x478]


so much nostalgia. i played a lot of galaga
 
moto-geek
3 minutes ago  
I don't think that's an entirely stupid idea. Why not try to make a buck, if you're selling useful product. Though some of those weird masks...well, there's not MY fetish, but hey, whatever.

And that "doohickey" is, I think, used to open doors with a push or pull handle, so your hands don't have to touch the levers.
 
waxbeans
3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And they had these things called 'arcades'. There was a massive glut of quarters in the world and we needed a way to return them to the system, and have fun while doing it.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I miss killer instinct. 😔😭
 
waxbeans
3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Nadie_AZ: And they had these things called 'arcades'. There was a massive glut of quarters in the world and we needed a way to return them to the system, and have fun while doing it.

[Fark user image 850x478]

so much nostalgia. i played a lot of galaga


Mom?
 
waxbeans
2 minutes ago  
Wow. So we've decided to keep c19 around this long? FML and F this timeline
 
