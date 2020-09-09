 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Florida Woman takes her act to Pennsylvania   (wtae.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, English-language films, Tuesday night.See surveillance video of the crash, Crash Bandicoot, video player above.The crash, Cranberry Township, Jimmy Wan's Restaurant, 2007 singles, Cellphone video  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Back Off, Cranberry Man" by Brian Regan
Youtube pAajpt9SyNM
 
saywhat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They have restaurants for cranberries?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess this means the "People crashing into businesses" trifecta is in play. .
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dear local news websites everywhere:

No, I do not want to recieve notifications from you.  I also do not want to sign up for your newsletter.  Please stop asking.

Sincerely,

Everyone on the farking internet

/ also every site that greets you with a pop-up asking if you'd like to view the page in their app please go fark yourselves
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's $100,000 in damage?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You send your elderly here to drive through our banks, we send our young to drive through your resteraunts!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.