(Hakai Magazine)   Researchers may have finally found evidence for sleep in sharks   (hakaimagazine.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think you "sleep" in a shark. More like "get digested" in a shark. Amirite?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside a shark, it's too dark to read.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, there isnt anything alive that doesnt require rest cycles of some point
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepy shark

doo dooooo doo doo doo doo
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Prior to working in journalism, she earned a PhD and worked on marine conservation projects

I'll bet dollars to donuts the author is vegan
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um... did we forget Dr. Eugenie Clark so damned soon? She's the person who coined the term, "sleeping sharks," having done rather a bit of research on them.

I mean, never mind "anecdotal reports" - we have footage from the '70s showing the behavior. The friggin' study actually cites her work in '73 and '90 on the subject.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How in the world can sharks sleep with friggin' laser beams on their heads?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Accept - Fast as a Shark (official Video)
Youtube ZvTQfZqHQ3Q
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Prior to working in journalism, she earned a PhD and worked on marine conservation projects

I'll bet dollars to donuts the author is vegan


Why the snark? The author of the article is both a scientist and a writer--she's doing work she trained for and probably enjoys a great deal.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sometimes, humans like to sleep in as well, but a shark does it and people lose their freaking minds.
 
