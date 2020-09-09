 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   San Diego Valley Fire quadruples in size. Forecasted 50 mph winds expected to vastly increase fire   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, San Diego County, California, Valley Fire, Orange County, California, SAN DIEGO, Cal Fire, High school, area of communication towers, evacuation areas  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 5:17 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While it's close to me it will have to burn through 10 miles of heavily developed El Cajon before it gets here.  I don't even smell smoke, even though the sky is more yellow than blue.

Whatev's
 
Don Gato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are they boy or girl quadruplets?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i have plenty of family living in southern california that still insist that this isn't climate related:
"we've always had fires!"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.