 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Fire destroys Moria. This is not a repeat from T. A. 1980   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Viggo Mortensen, Refugee, Mytilene, Lesbos, The Road, Street, Tent, The Residents  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 5:04 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-ing Balrogs.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Something something Isle of Lesbos something burning bush something
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They dug too greedily, and too deep.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: F-ing Balrogs.


And we're done here.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"You cannot pass, I am a servant of the Secret Fire, wielder of the flame of Anor. You cannot pass."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: F-ing Balrogs.


The dude wouldn't be nearly so pissed off all the time, if someone would just let him pass.  You try sharing the road with a buncha orcs some time.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x566]
R.I.P.


I couldn't find a pic of Moira on fire but here's one of David on fire next to Moira.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I sometimes consider writing a letter to my MP and asking that Canada choose one of the island refugee camps in the Mediterranean and simply give everyone there refugee status. Fill our refugee quota for the year by actually solving a problem for ~50,000 people and a host country that we are allied with through NATO.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: "You cannot pass, I am a servant of the Secret Fire, wielder of the flame of Anor. You cannot pass."


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: jtown: [Fark user image 850x566]
R.I.P.

I couldn't find a pic of Moira on fire but here's one of David on fire next to Moira.

[media-amazon.com image 850x478]


After listening to hours of John Mulaney comedy on Pandora and watching a few seasons of Schitt's creek, my brain finally reconciled the fact that he was the "Dan Levy" that Mulaney was talking about who officiated his wedding.

/Too lazy to find the standup bit.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Inconsolable
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The origin of the fire, which started inside the camp late on Tuesday night and began to spread quickly through the densely packed hillside, remains unclear.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.