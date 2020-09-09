 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the FRONT PAGE of the BANGOR DAILY NEWS: Retired Bangor Daily News editor nearly busted for federal felonious pawning of a stuffed duck. "My golf buddies thought I should have been jailed anyway"   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
9
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simple possession ("taking") is a federal misdemeanor.   Don't know about sale.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wanted to make a rhyme including Duck but couldn't come up with anything.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wayward duck is my Disney + login.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA: Maybe the saga of the wayward duck isn't quite over

I hate cliffhangers.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm very amused by this story.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark a duck
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 A Maine pawnbroker doesn't know it's illegal to trade in migratory waterfowl?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I wanted to make a rhyme including Duck but couldn't come up with anything.


I want a new duck
A mallard I think
One that won't make a mess of my house
Or build a nest in the bathroom sink
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

