(Daily Star)   Billionaire college dropout is just like the rest of us. Apart from the billionaire part (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... there are people on Fark who aren't billionaires? Well why the hell am I slumming here then?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you hate capitalism, subby?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Why do you hate capitalism, subby?


This was suppoed to be in the Covid-19 Store thread, but it doesn't *not* work here, I guess.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be the first paying customer on Elon Musk's planned moon voyage


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes a billionaire can afford to lose 30 million. Because even on interest alone, that billion dollars is going to make 5%. and that is 50 million dollars (per billion). So even if his investments aren't doing better than that, he won't be hurting
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm 44 now," he wrote on his website. "As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman."


weird.   me been suffering from broke dick and low libido for years now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 44 now," Maezawa wrote on his website. "As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman."

Too bad your billions will never be able to buy you some authentic game, Mr. Nerdoto.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I finished college, subby. Don't lump me in with some do-nothing billionaire failure LOSER.

My Canadian girlfriend says she loved our picnic in the Sea of Tranquility.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no college dropout.  They told me to take a semester off and get my shiat together. So I took a semester. Then another. Then another. Then another...
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a billionaire and single, but the problem is he's also a nerd?
Well that's just tragic.
One of you ladies needs to step up and take one for the team.

/I'd do it myself, but I look terrible in high heels.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: Yes a billionaire can afford to lose 30 million. Because even on interest alone, that billion dollars is going to make 5%. and that is 50 million dollars (per billion). So even if his investments aren't doing better than that, he won't be hurting


A millionaire walks into a casino. "Stand aside, high roller coming through!" he yells. "I'm worth 63 million dollars! That's right, 63 million dollars!"

A billionaire looks over and says, "Flip you for it."
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo....


i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I think of all the money those billionaires waste... oh well.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perhaps he should seek professional advice...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I call bullshiat.

If Rupert Murdoch can get women, any billionaire can.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The moon? I'd rather take my GF to the mile high club 250,000 times.

/Or once. Once would be nice.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I call bullshiat.

If Rupert Murdoch can get women, any billionaire can.


Any billionaire can get the company of women. What he wants is love. That's a lot harder, especially when you're rich.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: I was waitlisted for Billionaire College
 
