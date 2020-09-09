 Skip to content
Having accomplished nearly everything in the original plans, US forces pull out of Iraq
584 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Sep 2020 at 7:49 PM



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whose original plan, subz?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Which president said that we were going to get out of SWA?
hmmmmmm
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Missionaccomplished.jpg
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now is a good time to screen the documentary Once Upon a Time in Iraq. I've linked the PBS Frontline version, which is abridged from the six-hour BBC version.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mission accomplished April 9th, 2003. Everything else was just gravy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am trying to remember what the plans even were.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Mission accomplished April 9th, 2003. Everything else was just gravy.

[Fark user image 275x183]


Nobody remembers it because we pulled down the statue.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn't going to last any longer than that,
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Partially.
 
zenki36830
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
so America can stop funding them no? please?
 
zenki36830
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zenki36830: so America can stop funding them no? please?


so america can stop funding them NOW please?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am trying to remember what the plans even were.


The primary goal was stopping Saddam from selling oil for euros instead of dollars. Other important goals included transferring large amount of American taxpayers' money to defense contractors and proving the viability of rapid and inexpensive "regime change" operations. 2 out of 3 ain't bad.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pallets of cash for everybody, that oughta learn em!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not with a bang OR a whimper. Just a sigh.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We'll be back to "liberate" them again in another 10-15 years
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As I recall saddam tried to take out a hit on George Bush Sr. His son wasn't going to let that go.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure it has only cost a couple trillion dollars, four thousand American dead with thirty thousand wounded, but it's been worth it for the friends we made along the way
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NO, THEY DON'T.
THAT'S A F**KING LIE.
IT'S ALWAYS A F**KING LIE.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Not with a bang OR a whimper. Just a sigh.


Baghdad disagrees.

/Plenty of screaming and crying too.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: We'll be back to "liberate" them again in another 10-15 years


I'm assuming you mean the second time, when we're there to fight off ISIS III: ISIS with a Vengance, because we'll probably be going back in by 2025 to fight ISIS II.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LI​S​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Sure it has only cost a couple trillion dollars, four thousand American dead with thirty thousand wounded, but it's been worth it for the friends we made along the way


"Our real friends were the war crimes we committed along the way"
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our 3 month mission (6 months tops) is coming slightly closer to a close.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


Look, man, if you're going to campaign for Trump, 'his record' really isn't something you should be pushing.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


So?
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey I wonder if that mission accomplished banner is still kicking around the White House. Time to break it out boys.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Missionaccomplished.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


He was against it so bad that he assassinated an Iranian general on Iraqi soil, guaranteeing that the Iraqi government would never work with us again.

There's not wanting war, and then there's setting fire to your castle and salting the earth as you leave. Trump is a moron that likely destroyed any dwindling goodwill we had in the Middle East in record time.

He's not a pacifist... he's just a farking coward.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Regretfully, we will eventually have to leave that blessed land. However, we should rest easy knowing that we leave behind a thriving Jeffersonian democracy, marked by wise governance and very low levels of corruption.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


Jesus farking Christ pull your head out of your ass you troll
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Five days or five weeks or five months, but it certainly isn't going to last any longer than that,


But the oil 😩
 
Saiga410
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Trump might accomplish something the past two admins failed at.   Keep em coming.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I am trying to remember what the plans even were.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


W wanted to settle a score with a guy who'd crossed his daddy, like the dry-drunk ornery honour-obsessed Scotch-Irishman Barbara raised him to be, W's actual father being absent and/or too busy building a presidential-looking resumé for most of Junior's childhood. I doubt W thought it through any farther than the Mission Accomplished photo op.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


Trump made public statements in support of the war...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Only one candidate for president was against going to war in Iraq.

Donald Trump.

Biden voted for war. Clinton voted for war.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS​/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cf​m?congress=107&session=2&vote=00237


What was Trump doing around that time again? Russian hookers? Is that the year he was getting peed on by Russian hookers? I'm sure that contributed to his foreign policy credibility somehow.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let us all recall the words of very wise man regarding Iraq:

Reports that say that something hasn't happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns-the ones we don't know we don't know. And if one looks throughout the history of our country and other free countries, it is the latter category that tend to be the difficult ones.

/OK, not that wise.
 
QFarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So much for the stable genius not announcing US military plans in advance.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Sure it has only cost a couple trillion dollars, four thousand American dead with thirty thousand wounded, but it's been worth it for the friends we made along the way


Republicans said we couldn't afford $1 trillion to fix Social Security, then they spent several times that killing brown people in Iraq.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.