OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't walk away Rene.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Player three hasn't even walked up to the machine yet and they're more than ready to go.

Doesn't look like these will threaten the east coast though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane season is basically West Africa hurling multiple middle fingers toward the US.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paulette and Rene sound like salon owners.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.


It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spanarkelspinner: Hurricane season is basically West Africa hurling multiple middle fingers toward the US.



What did we ever do to that fine continent to warrant such unpleasantness!
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...Paulette is followed by Rene?

I sense some sort of conspiracy theory against the letter Q...

/Reporting this
//Anonymously, of course
///Why no, I do not have functioning brain cells, why do you ask?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Wait...Paulette is followed by Rene?

I sense some sort of conspiracy theory against the letter Q...

/Reporting this
//Anonymously, of course
///Why no, I do not have functioning brain cells, why do you ask?


Well, we had Hurricane Qbert that one time, and it went all over the east coast, then back to Florida, then up into the Gulf, then back to Florida again.  What a mess.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't you got work?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.

It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.


Lol, an average hurricane releases ~13,000 megatons worth of energy, every day. The idea that we can manipulate that with our tiny little toys is quite funny.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Haven't you got work?


*Shakes slightly rotted fist*

You've got red on you.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War
Youtube nQ7sL9rdl58


//knew a girl when I was in college who was convinced the song title was Rene and Georgette Agree with Their Dog After the War
///yes she was blonde, but it sure brought up a lot of funny interpretations of what the song was really about
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Paulette and Rene sound like salon owners.


This is the Frenchiest comment I'll see all day.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: FrancoFile: Paulette and Rene sound like salon owners.

This is the Frenchiest comment I'll see all day.


De rien.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've had a Hatteras Island trip scheduled for a year for the week of Oct. 3. Do not F it up you bastards.

I've already lost two vacations to the goddamn pandemic.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: wage0048: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.

It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.

Lol, an average hurricane releases ~13,000 megatons worth of energy, every day. The idea that we can manipulate that with our tiny little toys is quite funny.


hurricane can release 50 terawatts of heat energy at any given moment - a significantly greater output than the entire power system, and comparable to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb detonating every 20 minutes.

We have enough tiny little toys to sustain that for a while.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: wage0048: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.

It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.

Lol, an average hurricane releases ~13,000 megatons worth of energy, every day. The idea that we can manipulate that with our tiny little toys is quite funny.


Oh, we can, just not by very much. And bonus problem: radioactive hurricanes.
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Prevailing Wind: FrancoFile: Paulette and Rene sound like salon owners.

This is the Frenchiest comment I'll see all day.

De rien.


Merde!

/I know three French words and that's one of them
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wage0048: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.

It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.


That's just crazy.

Now, evaporating the hurricane clouds by thinking them away is a much better option.

/worth 10 points
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trappedspirit: robodog: wage0048: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: We should negotiate with the continent of Africa to cease fire. Or, given our current administration, threaten it with nukes.

It's actually rather scary the number of grown-ass adults (I'm excluding children because let's face it: children are stupid) who think that we could stop or redirect a hurricane with nukes.

Lol, an average hurricane releases ~13,000 megatons worth of energy, every day. The idea that we can manipulate that with our tiny little toys is quite funny.

A hurricane can release 50 terawatts of heat energy at any given moment - a significantly greater output than the entire power system, and comparable to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb detonating every 20 minutes.

We have enough tiny little toys to sustain that for a while.


We don't have to overcome it, just disrupt it. Just like smacking the handlebars of a moving bicycle can cause it to turn, become unstable and crash. Adding an off center hot spot disrupts the physics of the hurricane.
However:

Prof. Frink:
Oh, we can, just not by very much. And bonus problem: radioactive hurricanes.

This
Also, you'd be adding energy to the system ad we don't know how that energy would be absorbed. It could result in something worse. Would be interesting to mathematically model though.
The "cure" is worse than the disease.
 
