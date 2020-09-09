 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: if you are transporting crack and Ecstasy, obey all traffic laws. Also, throwing your drink in the cop's face isn't going to help   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    20-year-old Treazure Toney  
posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 1:05 PM



arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dunno, are they alive?

betty_white.jpg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looked thirsty.
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sympathy.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Dunno, are they alive?

betty_white.jpg


did you read the link?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've got money for drugs but not enough for an uber you might just be stupid.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treazure...

Gah
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Treazure Toney"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not dipping into your product will help you remember these guidelines.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Dunno, are they alive?

betty_white.jpg


These white boys culturally appropriating dreads really has to stop

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you've got money for drugs but not enough for an uber you might just be stupid.


https://www.tribdem.com/news/manhunt-​e​nds-as-johnstown-man-surrenders-to-pol​ice/article_a7c81398-30e8-11e7-8b78-7b​7760e3d635.html

they are stupid
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violation of the cardinal rule of lawbreaking: Never break more than one law at a time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just read the article. Man, they were all set for a party...damn.

I remember those days. However, I was never pulled over or wait...yeah...

CSB

Holbrook, NY Circa 1983

At a park, at dusk with my friends. Tripping on Mesc. We decided to leave because it was getting dark and we knew the cops would be coming...

no sooner then we get in the cars and start them up. Mine has a busted headlight, my buddy has a busted tail light. So coming out of the parking lot we both get pulled over.

Luckily, we didn't have anything on us, we just consumed and we were heading out to score some pot.

As I am talking to the cop, the drugs kick in....I maintained my composure.

"I know you're on something, I can see your pupils. They're huge son! but I can't prove it..."

I got a ticket for the headlight, my buddy mouthed off to the cop, the cop searched his car and found a cardboard box full of home-made Chinese throwing stars with pointy edges in the trunk. Well, the cop didn't like that and took them.

next day I get my headlight fixed, and showed the cops and the ticket was revoked.

the end.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20-year-old Treazure Toney

Soon to be buried by the law?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: 20-year-old Treazure Toney

Soon to be buried by the law?


https://www.courtlistener.com/opinion​/​4591243/com-v-toney-t/
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you've got money for drugs but not enough for an uber you might just be stupid.


oh..like an Uber drive obeys all traffic laws...

hint, they don't.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "Treazure Toney"

[Fark user image 309x200]


Parents should be arrested for criminal use of the letter Z.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, throwing your drink in the cop's face isn't going to help

It will if there's enough E in it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

semiotix: Also, throwing your drink in the cop's face isn't going to help

It will if there's enough E in it.


I've always said this. The best way to solve the issues in the mid east is to put E in the drinking water.

Everyone will get along, everyone will love one another and no more issues.

The only issue is finding enough X to put into their water supply.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Just read the article. Man, they were all set for a party...damn.

I remember those days. However, I was never pulled over or wait...yeah...

CSB

Holbrook, NY Circa 1983

At a park, at dusk with my friends. Tripping on Mesc. We decided to leave because it was getting dark and we knew the cops would be coming...

no sooner then we get in the cars and start them up. Mine has a busted headlight, my buddy has a busted tail light. So coming out of the parking lot we both get pulled over.

Luckily, we didn't have anything on us, we just consumed and we were heading out to score some pot.

As I am talking to the cop, the drugs kick in....I maintained my composure.

"I know you're on something, I can see your pupils. They're huge son! but I can't prove it..."

I got a ticket for the headlight, my buddy mouthed off to the cop, the cop searched his car and found a cardboard box full of home-made Chinese throwing stars with pointy edges in the trunk. Well, the cop didn't like that and took them.

next day I get my headlight fixed, and showed the cops and the ticket was revoked.

the end.


I got busted by a village cop in Oldfield but he searched the car while we had a bonfire on the beach. He had to let us go since he made a unwarranted search. Good times party hearty my L I neighbor.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The juvenile was charged with Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana."
Indeed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They chose the right stock image for an ecstasy bust

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sh*t. We almost got 'em all. How bout the kid?" Other Cop: "Slap him with a PSAM."
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: The only issue is finding enough X to put into their water supply.


I see that you've never actually tasted real MDMA or any other amphetamine.  It is insanely bitter.  Beyond bitter.  There is no way to accidentally drink it.  If you are really that desperate to get it into your bloodstream NOW then you could smoke it like meth.

You are better off just swallowing it and waiting 25 to 50 minutes depending on how long ago you had a meal.

Another problem is that the empathogenic feature stops "working" if you keep taking it.  By day 3 you might as well be doing a weak version of plain amphetamine.  You'll need several days between doses to recharge the stored neurotransmitters that were dumped during the initial experience.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They chose the right stock image for an ecstasy bust


There is almost nothing more exhilarating than running, barefoot, and at a full sprint, just before you peak on ecstasy.  It feels like 80 mph.  Try it on a beach, but only if you can get to a shower shortly thereafter.  Showering while peaking is amazing and removing sand is crucial.  It is abrasive in a manner you won't notice until tomorrow.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TheWhoppah:
I see that you've never actually tasted real MDMA or any other amphetamine.  It is insanely bitter.  Beyond bitter.  There is no way to accidentally drink it.  If you are really that desperate to get it into your bloodstream NOW then you could smoke it like meth.

the cool kids are boofing the molly.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What if someone's transporting crack or Ecstasy, but not both?
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
