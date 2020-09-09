 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Christian Cooper, the Central Park birder whose viral encounter with a racist brought Karens into the mainstream, has published a comic book based on his experience   (nytimes.com) divider line
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero? No. Opportunist, perhaps. Good for him.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Hero? No. Opportunist, perhaps. Good for him.


fark has the worst heroes.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But of course there's nothing funny about social injustice. Except the faces people make during it. And some of their clothes. And honestly, many victims have funny voices. A few are wearing hilarious t-shirts. So, okay, social injustice can be a little funny. Maybe if more protestors would bring cream pies, wear big red noses, honk funny-sounding horns, maybe then, but society has a long way to go.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it called Busybody Snatchers? It should be called Busybody Snatchers.

A big-city busybody bird watcher learns that the population of his community is being replaced by racist hysterical busybody Karens.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Hero? No. Opportunist, perhaps. Good for him.


Where's the Who Gives a shiat tag?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My man is checking all the nerd boxes.
He should be on here.
One of us.  One of us.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: bfh0417: Hero? No. Opportunist, perhaps. Good for him.

fark has the worst heroes.


Womp, womp.
F**k your feelings.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby apparently slept under a rock during the first 5,000 threads on Fark about the phenomenon.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Hero? No. Opportunist, perhaps. Good for him.


Green_Knight: fark has the worst heroes.



^ Fark has the worst posters.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The irony is that if she had called And said someone is trying to steal her dog, this would have ended up much differently.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The "karen" meme is sexist and was borrowed from MGTOW "culture". Hope you feel good about yourself submitter.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Must be evening.  All the deplorables are posting.

Thread about a black man?  Of course.  They can't help themselves.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Is it called Busybody Snatchers? It should be called Busybody Snatchers.

A big-city busybody bird watcher learns that the population of his community is being replaced by racist hysterical busybody Karens.


Snatch?

Slapshot - Here's to all that gorgeous snatch in FLA
Youtube 4i4TF4QY96E
 
wildlifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We need the guys that work at Kroger, Meijers, etc.. to give us the REAL Karen stories..the ones they see daily..

I've heard enough from my neighbors kid.. just wow..
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: The "karen" meme is sexist and was borrowed from MGTOW "culture". Hope you feel good about yourself submitter.


I had to look that up. Why do men need to join a group to go their own way? Kind of defeats the purpose.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildlifer: We need the guys that work at Kroger, Meijers, etc.. to give us the REAL Karen stories..the ones they see daily..

I've heard enough from my neighbors kid.. just wow..


I worked at a convenience store for a bit.  About a year and a half ago this woman comes in with her two year old child and proceeds to spend 20+ minutes screaming at the child while rummaging through the donuts.

At one point I stopped the line of people at the register, walked over and found the kid eating an apple.  Mom was still digging around the donuts, most of which had disappeared.  I asked if they were going to pay for it all.  Mommy screamed at me.  I went back to running the register.

5-10 minutes later I go back over, because the theft is obvious, the screaming obnoxious and I just wanted her out of there.  Apple is gone.  I find it, bites down, in the apple bin.  Now there may be 6-8 donuts left, so it appears to me that in the last 20 minutes, she's eaten about 20 donuts.  Hell, she kept popping her head up to look at me while she did it.  I call her out on it and tell her she needs to leave.  NOW.

She starts screaming loudly, clearly to everyone in the store, that I'm yelling at her defenseless child.  Nope, I'm yelling at YOU.  GET OUT.  She grabs her kid and runs out the door.

Jumps in a new Lexus parked at a gas pump (she never got gas) and drives off, threatening me in the process.

Thief.
Abusive mother.
Rich enough to have a new Lexus.

KAREN.
 
