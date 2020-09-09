 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rochester police chief to step down over Daniel Prude death. In other news, Rochester is now big enough that it doesn't need "NY" listed behind it   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Constable, Rochester, New York, Police, Punk rock, Death, police body camera video, federal suit, Rochester Police Department  
•       •       •

RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Rochester is now big enough that it doesn't need "NY" listed behind it


"Finally!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.


Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.

Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.


If you plan your trip right you can go right by the SPAM museum.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.

Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.


Rochester NY, is the hold the Mayo one.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember when "Lovely & La-Ron" played my 7th Grade prom back in 1986.

That was a magical night.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


Denver has the right idea:

Fark user image

Started in June, responded to 350 calls so far, no one has been shot.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.


Cough cough, Mayo.

The reason the NY is dropped has more to do with the east coast perception of midwest as 'flyover' country. Nothing of value here, right?

/don't mind me. Not a morning person and I got sucked into 'Dark'. Stayed up way to late. Coffee not kicking in yet.
 
WorkplaceFarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rochesterian here. I genuinely think Strong Memorial Hospital deserves more blame. Friends who have gone in suicidal have been held for involuntary observation for 72 hours; it is very surprising to me that Prude was released, or left on his own volition, after 4. Somebody at the hospital farked up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Mayor Lovely Warren"

It's not quite a stripper name, but it's still nice to see that she overcame her given name and achieved success in politics.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


I think this was as much to do with what the chief told the mayor. At least in the press the story is that the chief told the mayor simply that the man had died of an OD while in police custody. Then the mayor saw the video. The mayor then demanded to review video of every case where someone had died in police custody in the last x months and poof, the entire senior command turns in their resignation. Something pretty rotten going on there from the looks of things.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well he retired, I guess we have to end the investigations now.

/the hell we do, they shouldn't get off that easy
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.

Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.


I have never been so disappointed by a "world's largest ____" exhibit before. It was SMALL and the lady kept squawking at my kids to not touch the stupid ball. Right. Like touching the damn twine is gonna make it disintegrate. (Plus, it was behind plexiglass!)
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A friendly reminder that the concept of 'excited delerium' is entirely a manufacture of the law enforcement agencies and is not a real thing
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Petey4335:
The reason the NY is dropped has more to do with the east coast perception of midwest as 'flyover' country. Nothing of value here, right?


Absolutely. Since most news media is based in NYC, Rochester is effectively local enough that it doesn't need more.

It's a subtle and benign form of bias, which is still interesting. Normal journalism rules would dictate that you clarify it further, just like Wikipedia's disambiguation links.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: In other news, Rochester is now big enough that it doesn't need "NY" listed behind it


"Finally!"

[Fark user image 332x560]


beat me too it...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


Or maybe, just maybe, the whole department needs to be fired en-mass along with the mayor..
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.

Denver has the right idea:

[Fark user image 850x85]

Started in June, responded to 350 calls so far, no one has been shot.


And if you ask, the cops are happy not to deal with those folks.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's 2020 and it's high time we start canceling this crappy American cities that are just laughingly incompetent and unable to govern themselves.

Put the whole city under State control, abolish the local government, lock up every city leader that doesn't comply.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


"Another Government Employee eats gravel during rough arrest" is a headline that would get conservatives pretty excited
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.

Or maybe, just maybe, the whole department needs to be fired en-mass along with the mayor..


Senior command is enough. Fresh folks. Better policy. Better training.

Of course, everything will revert back in 3-5 years.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.

Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.


resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: I remember when "Lovely & La-Ron" played my 7th Grade prom back in 1986.

That was a magical night.


*shakes fist on behalf of Cole Porter*
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.

Denver has the right idea:

[Fark user image 850x85]

Started in June, responded to 350 calls so far, no one has been shot.


I'll help a woman changing in an alley.
 
thaylin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


It should not have been a rough arrest, he did not resist, they put him in a spit mask because he claimed he had covid.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Resignation is a confession of culpability. Innocent people fight improper allegations, but the guilty resign to avoid exposure of more wrongdoing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: NikolaiFarkoff: RodneyToady: It still kinda does though.  Rochester, MN is a pretty decent sized city.

Plus they have that mayonnaise research institute there. I hope to visit one day on my way to the ball of twine.

[resizing.flixster.com image 300x300]


He's got no place else to go!!!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been there a few times. First "Rochester" I think of when I hear the name.

Rochester, MN? (shrug) Not so much.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Murflette: A friendly reminder that the concept of 'excited delerium' is entirely a manufacture of the law enforcement agencies and is not a real thing


There are many good reasons excited delirium is not recognized internationally. Even if it was, police are not supposed to make medical diagnoses.

Generally, there are only a few places that recognize excited delirium officially (the states) and unofficially (anywhere Taser International peddles their wares).
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
travsd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Yeah I'm going to hell
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BLM-related resignations- Seattle, Dallas, Rochester, Portland, Atlanta police chiefs. Seems like they have it out for women and blacks. Much progress.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: In other news, Rochester is now big enough that it doesn't need "NY" listed behind it


"Finally!"

[Fark user image image 332x560]


Well I won't be alone, can I have the window seat?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've been there a few times. First "Rochester" I think of when I hear the name.

Rochester, MN? (shrug) Not so much.


I've had a lot of family and friends treated at Mayo Clinic, not to mention all the research and a reliable health-information website, so Rochester MN is definitely the first place to come to mind.

Can't think of anything significant about Rochester NY except "near New York City".
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: BLM-related resignations- Seattle, Dallas, Rochester, Portland, Atlanta police chiefs. Seems like they have it out for women and blacks. Much progress.

[Fark user image image 425x331]
[Fark user image image 425x238]
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x299]
[Fark user image image 425x239]


You concerned there isn't enough diversity in positions of power within the LEO community?

Or saying Liberals are the Real Racist Sexists?

Or you going for a backhand way of saying White Men are better leaders?
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: fiddlehead: Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.

Denver has the right idea:

[Fark user image 850x85]

Started in June, responded to 350 calls so far, no one has been shot.

And if you ask, the cops are happy not to deal with those folks.


I don't know, they seemed to be enjoying themselves, laughing at Prude as he was naked, handcuffed and writhing on the street.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've been there a few times. First "Rochester" I think of when I hear the name.

Rochester, MN? (shrug) Not so much.

I've had a lot of family and friends treated at Mayo Clinic, not to mention all the research and a reliable health-information website, so Rochester MN is definitely the first place to come to mind.

Can't think of anything significant about Rochester NY except "near New York City".


333 miles is near?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spongeboob: wingedkat: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I've been there a few times. First "Rochester" I think of when I hear the name.

Rochester, MN? (shrug) Not so much.

I've had a lot of family and friends treated at Mayo Clinic, not to mention all the research and a reliable health-information website, so Rochester MN is definitely the first place to come to mind.

Can't think of anything significant about Rochester NY except "near New York City".

333 miles is near?


Compared to most of the country?  It sure is.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: BLM-related resignations- Seattle, Dallas, Rochester, Portland, Atlanta police chiefs. Seems like they have it out for women and blacks. Much progress.

[Fark user image image 425x331]
[Fark user image image 425x238]
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x299]
[Fark user image image 425x239]

You concerned there isn't enough diversity in positions of power within the LEO community?

Or saying Liberals are the Real Racist Sexists?

Or you going for a backhand way of saying White Men are better leaders?


It's just nonsensically pointing out that he noticed women and black men have been fired. If there was a reason behind it, it would be choice 2 from what you laid out.

But for the most part it is just pointless trolling for replies.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People are demanding accountability from the department I'm responsible for?

newsthump.comView Full Size
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I can't blame him. He and his staff are in a no-win situation.

Could have the situation been avoided? Sure. The hospital ER he was taken to the first time could have kept him for observation overnight. (Note: it has not been said whether Mr. Prude left on his own against medical advice). Overall, the cops involved were fairly conservative in their handling of him. Yeah, he ate gravel at one point, but it happens in a rough arrest (I've been the one to eat it a couple of times).

Maybe, just maybe this will cause a rethinking of handling mental illness cases. As trained now, cops showing up is like using a sledgehammer as a crowbar. Instead of getting something apart, it gets destroyed.


As the parent of a schizophrenic, the situation with the care of the mentally ill is heartbreaking.

The problem is until a person is declared incompetent they have all of the rights as everyone else, so if they're having an episode and can't give permission to notify relatives then legally the hospital can't even tell you if they're there.  A large portion of the people with psychosis don't believe they're sick, so taking them to an emergency room doesn't work since they can just leave if they want to.  That's part of the disease: the inability to realize that one's thinking is impaired.

Why can't the hospital just lock them in the mental ward against their will?  Getting a person declared incompetent is nearly impossible.  They literally have to be unaware of their own names or the day of the week for this to happen. There was a big change in patient's rights after the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and the courts always error on the side of the patient's rights rather on their mental well being.

Twice my daughter has "gone off the grid" and I've had to personally visit all of the mental wards in the area in person to see if I can persuade a psych ward receptionist into telling me if she's in there.  If you just call the hospital they are forbidden from even telling me she's in the hospital!   She's been super lucky both times as the local police got her to the hospital with no problems, but then she's white, really quiet, and doesn't make a fuss.

What is obviously needed is people who are trained in how to handle the mentally ill, and by "trained" I mean someone who's had more than a couple of hours of lecture on the subject.  After that, we need to make it easier to get help for the mentally ill.  For example, around here a schizophrenic on Medicaid is put on a list, and a team keeps track of their locations and goes to them to administer shots.  Without that, there's no way that many of them would keep up with the meds and will just end up back in jail or the hospital.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But at least they get t keep their pensions.
 
