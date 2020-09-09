 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Greek migrant camp faces huge fire, humanitarian crisis. This is not the Hot Lesbian headline we wanted this morning   (bbc.com) divider line
321 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 9:26 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When life hands you hot-Lesbos lemons, send hot-Lesbos aid.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they dig too greedily and too deep.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are not the hot Lesbos mentioned in the article.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Put out the fire with this.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It is unclear how the fires began, with some blaming the migrants and others blaming Greek locals."

My money is on the locals.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: "It is unclear how the fires began, with some blaming the migrants and others blaming Greek locals."

My money is on the locals.


Ya because the locals should deal with thousands of people without help from the EU...

/pack them up and ship them to Germany, just like Angela wants!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Greek people wear a lot of fanny packs.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any word on the Lesbian cuisine?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But it's the headline/story 2020 gives us.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Any word on the Lesbian cuisine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Any word on the Lesbian cuisine?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: iron de havilland: Any word on the Lesbian cuisine?

[Fark user image 478x318]


Handle checks out?
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Save the carpets

/or shave
 
Orionblamblam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Did they dig too greedily and too deep.


I'd put money on a combo of Orc Lives Matter protestors and rioters from the Antigo (anti-Gondorian) movement.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: pack them up and ship them to Germany, just like Angela wants!


Found the Trump guy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Orionblamblam: rioters from the Antigo (anti-Gondorian) movement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
