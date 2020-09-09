 Skip to content
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that's the most violent take on The Aristocrats I've ever heard.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Weird how a guy can unload guns into his wife's face, then a black family, then try to unload guns on the cops...

And for some strange reason, they can take him into custody, walking and talking.

Weird.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another good guy with a gun.  Has the Trump Campaign hired him yet?
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I need to get a gun. Honey? can I use the bank card?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

puffy999: Weird how a guy can unload guns into his wife's face, then a black family, then try to unload guns on the cops...

And for some strange reason, they can take him into custody, walking and talking.

Weird.


And he was screaming, throwing things, and firing off weapons when they rushed the building.  So it's not like he calmed down and surrendered peacefully even.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Authorities arrived on scene and entered a standoff with Mesich, who allegedly fired 40 rounds at that time, according to local outlet KMIZ. Upon entering the house, deputies found him in the basement, "screaming, throwing items, and discharging firearms," according to the complaint.

People will say this is because he's white, but the truth is that cops really sympathized with him shooting his wife and black people.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes. Welcome to last week
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: I need to get a gun. Honey? can I use the bank card?


*after she reads this article* "Oh, no, honey, but I think it's time to bring out the Light Saber..."
 
lectos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: Weird how a guy can unload guns into his wife's face, then a black family, then try to unload guns on the cops...

And for some strange reason, they can take him into custody, walking and talking.

Weird.


Then the POTUS thanks him for being a patriot
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: *after she reads this article* "Oh, no, honey, but I think it's time to bring out the Light Saber..."


Not in this house. We are not Star Wars fans here.

Not since 1980's with those farking muppets ruining everything.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude's pretty tense, he should try having....

never mind.
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Were the neighbors helping her move out? I could see how that would piss a guy off that he grouped them together in his mind for the shooting. On the other hand, maybe he had unrelated issues with them, knew his life of freedom was over after repeatedly shooting his wife, and figured he might as well seize the moment and settle some other grudges. People look back on life and regret what they didn't do more than what they've done. I expect that's even more true for long-term prisoners.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Authorities arrived on scene and entered a standoff with Mesich, who allegedly fired 40 rounds at that time, according to local outlet KMIZ. Upon entering the house, deputies found him in the basement, "screaming, throwing items, and discharging firearms," according to the complaint.

WTF? Did policejust holster their weapons and say, well, he's shooting at us, but let's hear him out?  Maybe the dispatcher told them he was white so they needed to be very careful.  If there was a situation that would have warranted shooting someone, this was it.  Yet another concrete example of systemic racism in policing.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Meanwhile, several of Mesich's neighbors, who are Black..."

Anyone else find that clarification odd? I mean, they never identified the shooter as White (not that you'd need to, considering he survived his confrontation with the police).
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: puffy999: *after she reads this article* "Oh, no, honey, but I think it's time to bring out the Light Saber..."

Not in this house. We are not Star Wars fans here.

Not since 1980's with those farking muppets ruining everything.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
