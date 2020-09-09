 Skip to content
(CNN)   Robot dogs are being used in Air Force exercises, possibly giving glimpse into future of warfare (with pics of robot dogs)   (cnn.com) divider line
44
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Force exercises...

It can be used for various things like

- Pinochle deck/dominos retriever
- Tow vehicle crew waker-upper
- Getting run over by tow vehicle
- Recording who is goofing off in the Harlan tug
- Line-Chief radio battery fetcher
- Leading the Flight Lt., walking, to the farthest corner of the base possible on an "important mission"
- Flight kitchen box-nasty transporter
- Getting sucked into a KC-135 engine
- Chasing raccoons off the security fence
- Burger-burn beer cooler security
- Farking with EOD on mid-shift
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nothing about golf courses?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The USMC variant will have "Born Manufactured to Kill" laser etched onto one side and a peace symbol on the other side.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats not a robo-dog.. robo-dogs have wet noses and floppy ears.

This is a robo-cat.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, imagine a swarm of hundreds of thousands of these things advancing on an enemy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie
Runaway 1984 Trailer | Tom Selleck | Cynthia Rhodes
Youtube GzWhHC2bL5c
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Mirror.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the real working dogs in action . They're fast and efficient. Robo won't be for a long time.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(you know what voice to use) But is it a good boy?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all a bunch of expensive useless garbage until DARPA comes up with a power cell that lasts 5 days without a charge for a machine that carries 350 lbs up and down rocky hills all day.

Remember exoskeletons? Theyre super cool as long as you have a 400 mile extension cord.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counter measure:

Robot squirrel
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here are the first declassified images of what the final model is supposed to look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've seen the real working dogs in action . They're fast and efficient. Robo won't be for a long time.


When Boston Dynamics gives one to Adam Savage to play with, or when they release a vid showing a new skill, they don't focus on the beasts' ability to kill... which it most certainly has.
Real dogs may be good in the sprint, these things are long haulers.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robot Dog is the name of my Dogstar tribute band
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The way they are presenting them, it's more of a sensor suite and communications relay than a functioning partner.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I like the part where the washing machine shoots that guy.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing the Air Force I expect them to come up with something like Rags
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what your thinking.  After robotic dogs and armoured bears, at some point we arrive at the bionic dildo -- and no just a replacement for water boarding.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Company quote from FTFA:

"By reducing complexity, we inherently increase durability, agility and endurance," it says. "Our Q-UGVs are unstoppable."

Does no one else find this almost unbelievable?
A massive company stealing lines from Doctor Evil, building the first in a line of what will probably be a legion of unstoppable kill bots.

We can put a stop to this at any time.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael Crichton was ahead of his time.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every despot dreams of a robot army that has no qualms about slaughtering the population.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

/+1 funny for the incredible non sequitur.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will it be able to lick it's robot balls?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm just going to ask again, where are the farking heads on these things?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will they develop a robot caddy next?
 
zetar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is all a bunch of expensive useless garbage until DARPA comes up with a power cell that lasts 5 days without a charge for a machine that carries 350 lbs up and down rocky hills all day.

Remember exoskeletons? Theyre super cool as long as you have a 400 mile extension cord.


Just came here to say this. Former DARPA PI.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Heh, the image of it has already been posted to the Woofday thread.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Will they develop a robot caddy next?


https://golf.com/gear/future-golf-rob​o​t-caddie-tempo-walk/

golf.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Every despot dreams of a robot army that has no qualms about slaughtering the population.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8VWt​f​7l2RQ
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is all fun and games until the Russian hackers hack them, and the dogs start barking at the moon alongside the Donald.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I'm just going to ask again, where are the farking heads on these things?


In the cloud.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
Panzerhound
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh please, the Chair Force doesn't even know what exercises are.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I keep thinking of the Rat Thing from "Snow Crash" or the Sher Khan robot from Gerrold's "A Season for Slaughter."
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Between robot dogs with sensors that can detect noise, voices, and heat signatures, linked with drones that can fly in, recognize and eliminate all humans on sight, what a wonderful little dystopia we will have in 50 years.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Problem is that they can still get distracted by enemy tactics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Government waste is fun. TEE HEEEE!
 
