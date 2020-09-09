 Skip to content
You know who ELSE was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?
36
•       •       •

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Norwegian politician some sort of Brevik fan? Or just a simp paid off by DT to do the dirty deed in the Nobel Commitee's glory hole?
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone can nominate anyone for Nobel Peace Prize.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Anyone can nominate anyone for Nobel Peace Prize.


I nominate Drew!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know who I would nominate for a Nobel Piss Prize.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know who I would nominate for a Nobel Piss Prize.


there is it.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obama!!!

/reads article

oh, that one
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Nobel Peace Prize 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"

And that's when I stopped taking it seriously.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Irony is dead.
Long live irony.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Anyone can nominate anyone for Nobel Peace Prize.


Well... the Norwegian Nobel Committee can nominate anyone.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Piece Prize
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Anyone can nominate anyone for Nobel Peace Prize.


Yes, but ...

"Neither the names of nominators nor of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize may be divulged until 50 years have elapsed."

Source: https://www.nobelprize.org/no​mination/​peace/
 
brizzle365
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obama, cuz he was black?

Certainly not for anything peace related
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is it, Dear Fellow Farkers, that no one has capped the discussion with the Champ of the Irony Age:


Henry W. C. Kissinger
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know who ELSE was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

This guy. Unlike Hitler, he won.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Is the Norwegian politician some sort of Brevik fan? Or just a simp paid off by DT to do the dirty deed in the Nobel Commitee's glory hole?


Trump was nominated by Norwegian MP Tybring-Gjedde, from the ultra-conservative Progress Party
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you win the Nobel Peace Prize, do you get free dynamite?

Someone please nominate me. I would like free dynamite. Road Runner keeps cutting me off in traffic and I will have my revenge.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: You know who ELSE was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize?

This guy. Unlike Hitler, he won.

[Fark user image 200x280]


My favorite Beatle.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The Nobel Peace Prize 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"

And that's when I stopped taking it seriously.


Really? Henry Kissinger (1973) didn't do it for you?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Adolph Obama?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so did Brantz's Modest Proposal fall on deaf ears?  i wonder about who knew what was coming, and who wanted to wish it away til it was too late.  to us "hitler might pacify all of Europe" is chilling, but apparently some people at the time thought he was being serious.
the super depressing takeaway is, how hard will history judge us (US) as bystanders to the cruelties of our piece of history?
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ME!!!!!
 
jackandwater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Anyone can nominate anyone for Nobel Peace Prize.


Just because you can doesn't mean you should.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Obama, cuz he was black?

Certainly not for anything peace related


It was for not being Bush.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Progressives, upset that Tump is the most peaceful president in over five decades.

/KILL!
//KILL! KILL!
///KILL! KILL! KILL!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pudding Taine: NutWrench: The Nobel Peace Prize 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"

And that's when I stopped taking it seriously.

Really? Henry Kissinger (1973) didn't do it for you?


Kissinger ended the Vietnam war and opened relations with China. Both of those are worthy
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hmm, it pays to read TFA in this case:

Brandt was an anti-fascist, and had meant the letter to be ironic.As he reportedly said in an interview with the Swedish newspaper Svenska Morgonposten, he had meant it as a commentary on the nomination of Neville Chamberlain, then prime minister of Great Britain, which he thought was undeserved, and also sought to provoke Hitler and the Nazis. Later in 1939, after the war had broken out, he wrote that he had meant the letter's sarcasm to "nail [Hitler] to the wall of shame as enemy number one of peace in the world."

The problem with this approach is that what for normal person would be a shameful and contemptible behavior, for people like Hitler or Trump is something they are proud of. The proponents of shaming usually learn about it too late, when the damage has already been done...
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Kissinger ended the Vietnam war


Holy sh*t!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Obama? Gore? Carter? Oh right, farking TDS run amok. Sad..
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He calls Mein Kampf "the best and most popular piece of literature in the world"

Maybe not the best, but definitely popular. Popular to own, at least.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NutWrench: The Nobel Peace Prize 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin "for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East"

And that's when I stopped taking it seriously.


Kissinger 1973 for his work trying to end the Vietnam war
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Piece Prize
[Fark user image image 425x409]


Because the Greedy Old Pedos just CAN'T let a day to by without their Affirmations. Go back to the kiddy table.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Al Gore for giving a scary slide show and Barack Obama for giving a pretty speech.


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe​-​34277960
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: jim32rr: Piece Prize
[Fark user image image 425x409]

Because the Greedy Old Pedos just CAN'T let a day to by without their Affirmations. Go back to the kiddy table.


Greedy Old What Now
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stinkynuts: Obama? Gore? Carter? Oh right, farking TDS run amok. Sad..


It is possible to simultaneously believe that Obama didn't deserve the award and Trump not deserve the nomination.
 
