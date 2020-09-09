 Skip to content
SF recognizes the importance of keeping privately owned gyms closed, while also recognizing the importance of keeping the city owned gyms open
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff
56 minutes ago  
Where else is half the city supposed to take a shower?

I would have also said "take a dump" but we all know that's what the sidewalks are for.
 
Claude Ballse
38 minutes ago  
Municipal bath houses?
 
Jeebus Saves
36 minutes ago  
Another case of "Do as I say, not as I do" from the people in charge.  Gee, I wonder why the commoners have just said fark it.
 
Salmon
35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Municipal bath houses?


just think of all those sweaty, glistening, mustachio cops sitting around naked playing with their batons.
 
WhiskeySticks
35 minutes ago  
Of course city owned gyms are open, cops need to stay in shape so they can keep crackin skulls on the street and beating their wives at home.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another case of "Do as I say, not as I do" from the people in charge.  Gee, I wonder why the commoners have just said fark it.


Rules for thee, but not for me.
 
wantingout
31 minutes ago  
this has been pretty much the same everywhere- the small, privately owned stores are closed down, but the big box stores continue to function.
 
BitwiseShift
29 minutes ago  
I'm sure the city owned bars were open too.  They're run by transfers in from the DMV so you know the rules will be flaunted.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
28 minutes ago  
"Government gyms" are nothing more than "employee gyms."  Her business is for the general public.

They are hardly the same thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
28 minutes ago  
City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.
 
BullBearMS
27 minutes ago  
Somebody doesn't understand who is important and who is not.
 
Sean VasDeferens
23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "Government gyms" are nothing more than "employee gyms."  Her business is for the general public.

They are hardly the same thing.


Some people are more equal than others.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
20 minutes ago  
Kneel before Zod

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
19 minutes ago  
Just like every place that did a shut down realized the importance of closing small mom and pop shops but also realized the importance of keeping walmart and target open.

Amazing how that worked out.
 
Eightballjacket
18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.


You have way more faith in the ability of government employees  to follow the rules than I do.

From what I have seen, they don't wear masks when they should (Trump, Pelosi, Lightfoot)
 
TomDooley
17 minutes ago  
Wow cops being over entitled.  Never seen that before.
 
Call the Guy
15 minutes ago  
At most, give cops and firefighters vouchers for gyms to keep their physical fitness up. It's a valid job requirement but it doesn't have to be met by using govt building space, buying exercise equipment, maintaining the equipment, etcetera

And lawyers and judges and city council people can fark right off. Join a gym on your own time and your own dime
 
Peter von Nostrand
15 minutes ago  
My city is run by tea party Trump fan and the gyms for city employees are/were open but regular gyms closed. Go ahead with the San Fran lib circle jerk faux outrage thread anyway.
 
Cbillrun
15 minutes ago  
If lefties didn't have double standards then they would have no standards.
 
Trocadero
13 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: My city is run by tea party Trump fan and the gyms for city employees are/were open but regular gyms closed. Go ahead with the San Fran lib circle jerk faux outrage thread anyway.


Cbillrun: If lefties didn't have double standards then they would have no standards.


I love how these are right next to each other...
 
HotWingConspiracy
13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.

You have way more faith in the ability of government employees  to follow the rules than I do.

From what I have seen, they don't wear masks when they should (Trump, Pelosi, Lightfoot)


Presumably, they don't want to get covid or give it to others. If they do, they can report it and the department can warn everyone that worked closely with them to get ahead of it.

Our vaunted job creators want blanket immunity from being held responsible for disease transmission at their businesses, which tells me everything that I need to know about how they plan on managing things.
 
some_beer_drinker
11 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Where else is half the city supposed to take a shower?

I would have also said "take a dump" but we all know that's what the sidewalks are for.


if i had a nickel for every time i took a dump on the sidewalk.
 
gar1013
10 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.


Lol.

You think government employees are going to be more diligent and follow the rules?

This guy...wow.
 
gar1013
10 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: At most, give cops and firefighters vouchers for gyms to keep their physical fitness up. It's a valid job requirement but it doesn't have to be met by using govt building space, buying exercise equipment, maintaining the equipment, etcetera

And lawyers and judges and city council people can fark right off. Join a gym on your own time and your own dime


All the gyms are closed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
9 minutes ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.

Lol.

You think government employees are going to be more diligent and follow the rules?

This guy...wow.


If there is an outbreak we'll find out. Apparently there hasn't been an outbreak.
 
gar1013
8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: NikolaiFarkoff: Where else is half the city supposed to take a shower?

I would have also said "take a dump" but we all know that's what the sidewalks are for.

if i had a nickel for every time i took a dump on the sidewalk.


They'd fall out of your pockets, which would mean that it'd look like you had just shiat nickels.
 
gar1013
7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.

Lol.

You think government employees are going to be more diligent and follow the rules?

This guy...wow.

If there is an outbreak we'll find out. Apparently there hasn't been an outbreak.


Well, there has been an outbreak.

Of unemployment and financial damage to people who were forced to shutter their businesses.

If anything, government should hold itself to a higher standard. But we know that they're corrupt in SF.
 
Enigmamf
5 minutes ago  
Headline in an alternate world: "Crazy SF libs hate cops, won't let them exercise in private gyms"

In other words, right-wing morons gonna moron.
 
HotWingConspiracy
4 minutes ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.

Lol.

You think government employees are going to be more diligent and follow the rules?

This guy...wow.

If there is an outbreak we'll find out. Apparently there hasn't been an outbreak.

Well, there has been an outbreak.

Of unemployment and financial damage to people who were forced to shutter their businesses.


Yeah there's a pandemic going on and they don't know how to act right. 

If anything, government should hold itself to a higher standard. But we know that they're corrupt in SF.

They have held themselves to a higher standard. Their offices are open because they've put pandemic protections in to place. The gym is in the office.
 
stinkynuts
3 minutes ago  
Awwww no! Nancy was duped again!
 
TheGreatGazoo
2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: City employees are subject to rules regarding covid transmission, and they can also monitor and regulate the number of people using their facilities.

The private sector will let anyone in and gleefully break the rules on occupancy.

Honestly if I was a local pol I'd let all the gyms open, wait for the outbreak that will take no longer than two weeks to materialize, say I told you so, then close them all again.


I went to LA Fitness to see what it was like, and they were limiting people and checking temps on the way in.

I went to Anytime Fitness, which is a 24 hour mostly unsupervised gym and we just kept our distance.  I think the times I went the 2000 square foot gym had 3 people in it at the most.  It's not unusual for me to be the only person there.

Shockingly, most people who work out regularly are fairly health conscious and don't want to catch it.  If they do catch it, they are in the ultra low risk group.   Age and Obesity are the #1 and #2 risk factors for Covid.  Sitting at home on the couch watching Netflix and eating Doritos all day is a great way to increase your obesity risk factor.

And frankly, cops can have their own gym.  If their gym behavior is anything like their typical gun range behavior, they can keep that to themselves.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.