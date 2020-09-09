 Skip to content
(Duke Chronicle) Finally, some solid advice we can all use in these troubled times (dukechronicle.com)
28
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get out of my head
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Drunk walking...what could possibly go wrong?
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

There are battalions of drunk walkers out there, currently.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Without the struggle, there is no struggle"

-- some zen master

"open the beer, before you drink the beer"

-- Al Coholic

"Never take advice from a hypocrite"

-- P. Steklo
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The walk home was always half the adventure of the evening.  Thank Science I didn't have to drive.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've gone out drinking and dancing several nights this last week.

/in my driveway
//nearly 2 miles worth one night
///according to my iPhone
////I have a long driveway
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does this writer also submit to Modern Drunkard?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't fall. DON'T FALL! Ooop, you fell. I'll call 911. Better put a mask on you for the amberlamps.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or you know, just get drunk in your dorm room with a Betty.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is getting drunk at home not an option or something?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
..."fell downstairs on his way tothe bar"...
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that a thermos doesn't necessarily need to hold coffee or a sports drink.

/Really farked up my left foot drunk walking last week.
//Basically did a soccer kick onto a curb with the top of my foot.
///Still kind of limping.  Stupid depth perception.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, I love waking up in the morning and playing 'how that fark did that bruise get there'. And my all time favorite, 'no officer I don't need an ambulance, just help me up'. Then the exciting post-game, 'how long will I walk on this broken leg'.

/call me an uber
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinner: Does this writer also submit to Modern Drunkard?


I recently went and checked on Modern Drunkard, and was glad to see it was still around and there were a few new articles. They even have swag now; a mask with a hole in it so you can insert a straw and drink. I just wish they would update more so I knew how to feel about my drinking and what to do when drinking in these uncertain times.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Duke Sucks.

/Oblig.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love walking around drunk. Unfortunately, the air quality index just hit 549 in my neighborhood, so it's going to have to wait a bit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Keep your nose to the wind, and your tail to yourself."
--Commander USA
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It has never been the destination, it was always about the drunken journey.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fiddlehead:

[Fark user image 640x424] [View Full Size image _x_]

My father would have called that "listing to port."
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Otherwise known as, playing disc golf
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did some drunk walking this weekend in the woods behind the house. My legs now show the blackberry scratches & poison ivy blisters to remind me what a good idea that was.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
mushroom walkabouts are the best
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cops usually throw folks in jail for following this advice, but if the goal is acquiring memories for your old age, it's definitely one way to do that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Did some drunk walking this weekend in the woods behind the house. My legs now show the blackberry scratches & poison ivy blisters to remind me what a good idea that was.


I was pretty sure it was illegal to hike sober for years.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Yes, I love waking up in the morning and playing 'how that fark did that bruise get there'. And my all time favorite, 'no officer I don't need an ambulance, just help me up'. Then the exciting post-game, 'how long will I walk on this broken leg'.

/call me an uber


You're an Uber
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Staggering around moaning during a pandemic? I think I could go for walk...
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
