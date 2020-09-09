 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   What's shaking New Jersey? Aside from Freehold   (nj.com) divider line
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There we go, much better...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It sounded like a dump truck being dropped from a few stories up, but about 4-5 blocks away," a Matawan resident reported on an earthquake-tracking website ...

Only in New Jersey would they know what they sounds like.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2am...  not many people probably aware.   I am about 30 minutes from the epicenter, i slept through it.  (and i was sober!!!)

I do remember the one from 2011..  was in an office building.  it was weird, mostly because earthquakes are so rare on the east coast. 

Just another farked up thing to add to the 2020 list...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "It sounded like a dump truck being dropped from a few stories up, but about 4-5 blocks away," a Matawan resident reported on an earthquake-tracking website ...

Only in New Jersey would they know what they sounds like.


Of course a person in Jersey would make a parallel with a garbage truck doing something...
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I always thought Janice was hawt
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruce Springsteen - FREEHOLD
Youtube FLlz_IihzFA
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
njmonthly.comView Full Size


200 million years ago, parts of New Jersey used to be a rift system that created the Atlantic Ocean. The Ranapo Fault helped create the Appalachian Mountains back then. It all explains why there are igneous rocks in an area where there are no volcanoes there presently.

It wouldn't be too surprising if the earthquake is associated with an old fault created back hundreds of millions of years ago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh I figured all that rumbling was because I devoured a bowl of spicy chili
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A number of area that you don't associate with earthquakes are located above ancient failed rifts. New Madrid fault us is located above the Reelfoot Rift. The Humboldt Fault Zone in Kansas is near the Midcontinent Rift. The Saint Lawrence River Valley is located above an old rift, so that's why Vermont feels earthquakes as well.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Derek Force: 2am... not many people probably aware. I am about 30 minutes from the epicenter

, i slept through it.

I live in Manalapan, about 3 miles away from where the epicenter was. I also slept right through it. But I am apparently friends with many light sleepers in Monmouth, Middlesex and Staten Island who said they felt it.

I felt the one from 9 years ago. It was more we wondering why my desk was shaking and noticing a hanging plant swaying.
 
