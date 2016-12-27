 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   It ain't a Victoria's Secret fashion show from a fappability standpoint, but think about world peace or something   (apnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Israeli model May Tager, Israeli flag, Middle East, Delta Israel's new Princess collection, Anastasia Bandarenka, first commercial passenger flight  
•       •       •

1418 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 7:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot Girls of the IDF thread?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a Victoria's Secret fashion show if you're drunk/brave/lonely enough.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we all fap together? I mean get along.

/
Never forget Rodney King.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: Hot Girls of the IDF thread?


Make it happen
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why can't we all fap together? I mean get along.

/
Never forget Rodney King.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is one thing that Israel and the UAE agree on.

They both like money.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Hot Girls of the IDF thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm going to be the spoil sport and point out that the UAE is the equivalent to Luxembourg. Only of the smallest pieces of the middle east.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can't we all fap together? I mean get along.

/
Never forget Rodney King.


Whynotboth.jpg
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pajama wearing girls in the desert, that's hot.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

madgonad: There is one thing that Israel and the UAE agree on.

They both like money.


Not to mention that the two governments, at any rate, both like Donald Trump, and decided to give him a win in time for the general election.

The last thing they want is another Democrat in the White House giving them lectures on human rights.
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Anything is a Victoria's Secret fashion show if you're drunk/brave/lonely enough.


Once head a comic talking about the catalogs. "You know they'll send them to anyone that wants them; they don't ask any questions..."

I still laugh remembering looking at them at a teen friend's house. They sent them to his morbidly obese mother I'm real sure didn't buy their products.

(Side note. His mother was a hoarder and a pig. He never got in trouble for his entertaining when the parents left town, their coming home to the refuse of a party; he'd get in trouble that he had cleaned that he could have the party.)
 
zenki36830
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
can america please stop funding these hotties?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CalebWilliamson: i.r.id10t: Hot Girls of the IDF thread?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am very honored to be the first Israeli model to shoot here

Phrasing, Middle East edition.
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now I understand why the embassy moved to Jerusalem...
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: CalebWilliamson: i.r.id10t: Hot Girls of the IDF thread?

[Fark user image image 425x425]

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x668]


Those are in the ~5% where I can't tell if they're natural or not. If she didn't raise her shoulder in both bikini shots I'd be more certain.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, a Dutch and a Russian get pictures taken with flags that don't fully represent either of them and claim that this is the harbinger of world peace or some such?  And they're wearing clothes?  Bah.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CalebWilliamson: i.r.id10t: Hot Girls of the IDF thread?

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Oh, Yeah. F yeah.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.