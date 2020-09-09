 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   Woman seen chewing on horse's mane told deputy "the horses hair is made of Laffy Taffy and Airhead candy"   (wate.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Horse, Cynthia Teeple, Summers Road, Pony, Laffy Taffy, last month, Sheriff, public intoxication  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how do the shnozberries taste?
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most likely NSFW
AMAZING HORSE (SHUT UP WOMAN, GET ON MY HORSE) (HD)
Youtube jN32yD9szss
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some women will do anything for a bridle shower, even if it means they have to stirrup trouble. I hope she's in stable condition. This makes me saddle little.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it was this horse she can burn in hell:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.particlenews.comView Full Size


Nay!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WATE(abc6), what?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Candy Tails | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube xEXUo3JLbdM
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If it was this horse she can burn in hell:
[Fark user image image 356x267]


r.i.p.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The candy doesn't get dispensed at the mane...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey girl, you hungry?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lucky. My horse tastes like Necco Wafers and those unlabeled chewy things in the black and orange wrappers. .
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ooh . . . she thought it was a unicorn.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Some women will do anything for a bridle shower, even if it means they have to stirrup trouble. I hope she's in stable condition. This makes me saddle little.


Hay, knock it the f**k off.
 
acomenzo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm only a little hungry. I could eat a quarter horse.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Manelining maybe.
 
Slypork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Madman drummers bummers: Some women will do anything for a bridle shower, even if it means they have to stirrup trouble. I hope she's in stable condition. This makes me saddle little.

Hay, knock it the f**k off.


I wanted to post something similar but I was stallion for time.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is more than meth.
 
