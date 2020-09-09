 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   College students spent Labor Day partying like idiots, so is a Covid-19 spike nigh? Yes   (usatoday.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, University, Campus, year students, Mask, Northeastern University, Campuses, dozen students, Young women  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 12:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
College students party every weekend.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Labor Day in New Orleans is a HUGE party weekend, mostly for gay folks. It's called Southern Decadence festival. I mean the sort of party weekend where you can barely walk down the street. And it's very fun. Gay people are far better behaved than the kids at Mardis Gras. Good times for all.

Obviously it was cancelled this year. Christ, even after Katrina Southern Decadence rolled. I haz a sad because it's one of my favorite times of the year, and I'm straight. I ventured into the Quarter the other night to see if anyone was trying to do a grass roots Decadence celebration but there was no one. What did I see? An ass-ton of people from Lake Charles (the hurricane). Lake Charles is basically east Texas. No masks, obnoxious, etc. There's an estimated 9,000 of them in our suddenly reopened hotels right now.

What I'm saying is that while most people wouldn't have traveled here if not for the storm, they're being assholes. I miss my fun-loving gay peeps! This place may as well be Ft Lauderdale now, in terms of idiocy and selfishness.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: College students party every weekend.


But do they wanna rock and roll all weekdays?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My Florida county's new case numbers were on a rapid decline... then the UF students came back and they're at or higher than they were before, not even including any coming soon that will surely result from this past weekend.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not in College..........but I DID test negative for C-19 & I'm gonna keep it that way too.........those kidz are supposed to be smart!!!! Haha Haha Not!!!!
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: College students party every weekend.


Except those that have/had to work while attending.

So every other weekend instead 😁
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At my kid's university the local bars are all under early closing & spacing restrictions that keep partying difficult. The school itself is under a faster schedule with zero holidays to wrap up the in-person class year by Thanksgiving, so Labor Day was just another day of classes & schoolwork. They've already laid down a marker by booting over 3-dozen students caught partying with no protection/distancing the first week - the student body tightened up and smartened up considerably after that.
 
Burchill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Insain2: Not in College..........but I DID test negative for C-19 & I'm gonna keep it that way too.........those kidz are supposed to be smart!!!! Haha Haha Not!!!!


Have you been sniffing glue?
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Burchill: Insain2: Not in College..........but I DID test negative for C-19 & I'm gonna keep it that way too.........those kidz are supposed to be smart!!!! Haha Haha Not!!!!

Have you been sniffing glue?


In his defense, if you can still smell the glue, you don't have the virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: At my kid's university the local bars are all under early closing & spacing restrictions that keep partying difficult. The school itself is under a faster schedule with zero holidays to wrap up the in-person class year by Thanksgiving, so Labor Day was just another day of classes & schoolwork. They've already laid down a marker by booting over 3-dozen students caught partying with no protection/distancing the first week - the student body tightened up and smartened up considerably after that.


The problem has been students from 18 to 21. There's not much incentive for them to go out responsibly so they party irresponsibly.
If only they could go somewhere that social distancing and mask wearing was enforced rather than house parties.
That might make baby Jesus cry.
 
Amishrabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This chart shows the positive PCR test results day by day (last week, first full week of classes) at the University of Colorado at Boulder. I'm expecting a big jump before October based on the number of unmasked partiers I've observed since last week.

Dashboard: https://www.colorado.edu/covid-19-rea​d​y-dashboard

Cover your virus holes, buffoons.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Madison WI
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hmmm maybe schools shouldn't have brought students back to campus then!
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: hmmm maybe schools shouldn't have brought students back to campus then!


If only there was some way that we could have seen this coming.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Colleges be like, what's all this in loco parentis anyway?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [media0.giphy.com image 500x200]


No, I'm the only one who parties
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My little cousin went back to college in one of the states with a huge increase in cases. She thought it was important for her to welcome new students to school and to share details about the Christian group she is with.

She lives in a house with three women from the group. The three women tested positive last week and a couple of days ago my cousin did too.

#blessed
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, if they survive the experience, perhaps the kids will learn something from this.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yet by that night, a few dozen students from Northeastern and Boston University found their way to the Charles River, their legs lit by the Esplanade lights, their faces by reflections of skyscrapers off the water.

Someone is on the case
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.