 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   "30-somethings are ditching their tiny rental apartments in hip districts of expensive cities and moving to buy houses in the burbs for a life of shopping at Home Depot and spending their Friday nights eating mozzarella sticks at Applebee's"   (npr.org) divider line
117
    More: Unlikely, Real estate, Real estate pricing, housing boom, median home price, Unemployment, part of a trend, large part, United States housing bubble  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



117 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Obvious tag can't get mortgage approval within 50 miles of where it works.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tale as old as civilization itself
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later in a relationship you need more space in order to stay away from each other.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody moves to the city anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, oddly, they're doing just what generations previous had done.  How unpredictable.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Large companies in large cities eat and spit out recent grads like nothing

Stability comes in an office park.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this what the suburbs were invented for back in the 50s?
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I like my little apartment because it's near a lot of fun stuff to do, like going out to restaurants and bars and movie theaters."

2020 hits

"I hate my little apartment because it's little and I can't go anywhere. I'm buying a house so I have more room."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. More city real estate for those of us who don't want kids, lawns, or cars.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might go to bed bath and beyond, but I don't know.  I don't know if I'll have time.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aka they want to have kids, and  when studios and 1-bedrooms are renting for $2,500/month, and the three bedroom models if they exist at all are over $5K, well, a mortgage payment makes a whole lot more sense than shelling out $60k a year with no equity just to stay close to the clubs you'll never get to go to anymore and the friends who you'll never get to see once you have kids and they don't
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MoriartyLives: So, oddly, they're doing just what generations previous had done.  How unpredictable.


Shhhh, the author of the article think's they're going to get a Peabody Award for this journalistic bombshell.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember just a few years ago NPR did a story about the death of suburbs and big houses because millennials and the subsequent generation were saying they would never want to live in them.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a 3 hour commute sounds awesome.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are non-chain restaurants even in the burbs if you look hard enough. though the good ones tend to be extremely crowded.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: Isn't this what the suburbs were invented for back in the 50s?


Actually, at least in the Levitt model it was a way to suck up GI Bill dollars and provide housing which had been in critically short supply thanks to the recession, for all those horny soldiers wanting to start the baby boom
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In ten years:  "40 somethings find having an upside down mortgage to be a real bummer, man."  (Druggie Speak is now the current language in the U S of Russia (Annex)
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Then maybe those of us that predate Zoomer migratory patterns to downtown can get our seedy downtown dive bars back.  The ones pushed out when the Upzone Army of Urbanists moved in.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to say that just because you're in the suburbs doesn't mean you have to eat at applebees. at least around here, there's ton of local, amazing restaurants. The city is where all the really fancy places are (where you'd propose to someone) but plenty of cheap to pricey places out here.

/please don't go to applebees
//support your local restaurants! takeout is yummy!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Later in a relationship you need more space in order to stay away from each other.


It does make the hallway sex more comfortable.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.  Be born in the suburbs.
2.  Go to college
3.  Move to city
4.  Get pair bonded
5.  Move to suburbs
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.


a very accurate spelling error?
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.


It is sorta fun watching a guy who has absolutely no fixit skills wandering around the store with a cart full of the wrong tools and the wrong parts, trying to find out how to fix whatever random thing went wrong with the new house.

"My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: wademh: Later in a relationship you need more space in order to stay away from each other.

It does make the hallway sex more comfortable.


Is that where you pass each other in the hallway and say "Fark you!"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True since the post-WWII era.

Cool, young urbanites get hitched & either have kids or start thinking about it and suddenly realize that the suburbs are pleasant, quiet, and have good/great schools and fun amenities for families. All it costs is your need to feel funky, hip & cool. Which you quickly realize never farking mattered anyway.

The good news is that when you are in my middle-aged nearly empty-nest situation where you've raised the little boogers and would like to enjoy a purely-adult type urban life with everything in walking distance again you can get yourself a pied-á-terre downtown & move right back to the cool and fun stuff.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: a very accurate spelling error?


Nope. It's my nick name for Home Depot.  Always has been.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look it's this article for the thousandth time this year.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Keyser_Soze_Death: wademh: Later in a relationship you need more space in order to stay away from each other.

It does make the hallway sex more comfortable.

Is that where you pass each other in the hallway and say "Fark you!"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live no one making less than 100K a year can afford housing of any kind. Even in the suburbs.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30-somethings become parents and want their kids to be in outdoor sports like soccer, baseball, etc. and want a yard so they don't have to pick up the dog poop immediately.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: "My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"


Oh lots of laughs at the local Home Dopey...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: steklo: I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.

It is sorta fun watching a guy who has absolutely no fixit skills wandering around the store with a cart full of the wrong tools and the wrong parts, trying to find out how to fix whatever random thing went wrong with the new house.

"My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"


Sometimes that "ignorance" is justification for buying a whole bunch of tools that aren't actually needed to the wife.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: Just want to say that just because you're in the suburbs doesn't mean you have to eat at applebees. at least around here, there's ton of local, amazing restaurants. The city is where all the really fancy places are (where you'd propose to someone) but plenty of cheap to pricey places out here.

/please don't go to applebees
//support your local restaurants! takeout is yummy!


I live in the DC exurbs, about 35 miles away from Downtown DC in a small VA town that has a Courthouse smack dab in the center of town (that until a few weeks ago had a Confederate Soldier statue standing guard over it) Within a half mile walk from my house are Half a dozen excellent local restaurants in quaint buildings that in many cases pre-date the civil war that are in no way chains. (to be fair the other end of town near the outlet malls are chock full of them)  That whole "Farm to Table" thing?  It works a lot better when you can drive 10 min in any direction out of town and be at the farms or vineyards in question.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are moving out of the cities? So rents are going to drop right?  Right?

Why is everybody laughing?
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: 1.  Be born in the suburbs.
2.  Go to college
3.  Move to city
4.  Get pair bonded
5.  Move to suburbs


You forgot 6, 7 and 8
Have kids
Kids graduate
Move back to the city
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to buy a place in the city.

But even though the wife and I are both middle class and doing fairly well for ourselves, I simply cannot afford to buy anything in the city without the need for taking in tenants, and I have no intention of doing that atm.

Meanwhile, in Westchester, I can buy a 3-4 bedroom 2-3 bathroom house for way less. And I get a yard. And a jacuzzi, and central air, and a washing machine and dryer IN the house! And taking the train from say...Croton on Hudson takes the SAME amount of time to get to my office as it does from anywhere in Brooklyn that I could afford to buy a place. And any of THOSE places has no restaurants or even grocery stores nearby.

I don't know from other cities, but I assume it's very similar?
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really seeing anything shocking here.  Some people are content to live the entirety of their lives in an 800 square foot apartment in the middle of a city.  Most, if they had money, would opt for something larger and with an outdoor component on a quite street.

Some people prefer living in an apartment complex that is a short walking distance from work, school, shopping, and most social events.  Some people prefer living in quiet cul-de-sacs with a fenced in back yard and porch for grilling that is about 10 minutes by car from most of their regular destinations.  And some people like living on a 20 acre plot of land where it is a half hour drive to the nearest gas station.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suburbs of big cities have fun stuff to do, assuming you don't go too far out (e.g., a NJ burb of NYC https://www.summitdowntown.org/direct​o​ry/eat/ ).  And, the city itself is less than an hour of commute away for when you do want the city fun.  I understand the appeal of living close to a city, but not in the city. Granted, it is still expensive as hell to live in such suburbs.   Also, if you're into doing shiat outdoors, then hiking, quiet, and cheaper property is worth giving up the proximity to restaurants/bars/theaters and moving even further away.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: live in the DC exurbs, about 35 miles away from Downtown DC


Ex-resident of Herndon and I would have band rehearsal in Heymarket down I-66 or US 15 depending if I wanted to take the rural route out that way.

I do not miss that area. Not at all.

YMMV.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: steklo: I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.

It is sorta fun watching a guy who has absolutely no fixit skills wandering around the store with a cart full of the wrong tools and the wrong parts, trying to find out how to fix whatever random thing went wrong with the new house.

"My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"


You'd think with Youtube with its billion instructional videos on how to fix whatever your problem is would put a stop to that.
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As distasteful as it may seem to them, 30 year olds also grow up.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: cirby: "My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"

Oh lots of laughs at the local Home Dopey...

[Fark user image 740x791]


Mustard Man found a girlfriend.

I live in the suburbs, work in the suburbs with a reverse commute when the office is open, and there's plenty of nice non-chain restaurants that are affordable to regularly eat at.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Generation_D: Good. Then maybe those of us that predate Zoomer migratory patterns to downtown can get our seedy downtown dive bars back.  The ones pushed out when the Upzone Army of Urbanists moved in.


Not really.  The twentysomethings are ready to take up the apartments that the thirtysomethings are moving out of.

The only possible saving grace for you is that COVID-19 and the lack of ability to live largely in public spaces like a nineties sitcom has driven an outsized demand for the wealthier young urban professional to find a detached single family home where they can set up their own home gym instead of going to the gym, can set up their own backyard instead of going to the park, can set up their own wetbar instead of going to the bar.  Around here suburban residential prices are skyrocketing in the flight to get out of the confinement of apartments.  It's like 2006 all over again.  I'm personally waiting for around 2010 all over again so I can buy some real-estate-bubble-burst properties to hold as rentals, but I'm not getting my hopes up this time.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are these people who are moving once a year or every few years based on what's happening during that quarter? Am I the only one who wants to just stay put and not move based on every little shift in life and what's happening around me?
 
The Big H
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mid 30s with kids:
I might consider moving to a small compact town. But you'll never ever convince me to move to some suburban strip mall hellscape.

IF your woke liberal butt cares one iota about the environment you would not live in a suburb either.

This whole series is explains why
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: steklo: I don't want them coming to my suburban community. Keep them in the city. Its bad enough I have to wait in line at the Home Dopey on a Saturday as it is.

It is sorta fun watching a guy who has absolutely no fixit skills wandering around the store with a cart full of the wrong tools and the wrong parts, trying to find out how to fix whatever random thing went wrong with the new house.

"My kitchen sink faucet is dripping. Is this circular saw big enough?"


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I live in the suburbs, work in the suburbs with a reverse commute when the office is open, and there's plenty of nice non-chain restaurants that are affordable to regularly eat at.


Born and raised on Long Island. Home of the suburbs. I can count the number of times I've been to NYC on purpose. I could count them on both hands.

I appreciate the city for what it is, but there's no way I'm going to live there. It's good for visits, once in a while, but no way could I live under those conditions.

I like the rural lifestyle. Less hectic.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're 30 and still eating mozzarella sticks at some shiatty applebees, you probably are actually part of that other 'new' movement, "Moving back home with Mom and Dad".
 
Displayed 50 of 117 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.