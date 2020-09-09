 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Since no one is taking Covid-19 seriously in the UK, a countrywide 10PM curfew could be in effect to save everyone from themselves   (metro.co.uk) divider line
10
posted to Main » on 09 Sep 2020 at 7:31 PM



ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's still in your house at 10 PM, she has to sleep with you. It's the law.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZAZ: If she's still in your house at 10 PM, she has to sleep with you. It's the law.


Beware the fingermen?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pubs to remain open?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Um, that motorcycle rally that apparently racked up a quarter million cases happened in broad daylight.  It's not as if coronavirus is only contagious after midnight, it's not the farking Gremlins.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: Um, that motorcycle rally that apparently racked up a quarter million cases happened in broad daylight.  It's not as if coronavirus is only contagious after midnight, it's not the farking Gremlins.


Probably not the rally but the carousing until 3 AM.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember, remember, the 9th of September.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'And through our contacting tracing system we've identified a number of pubs at which the virus has spread significantly.
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/09/whole-o​f-uk-could-be-hit-by-10pm-curfew-in-bi​d-to-avoid-second-wave-13243578/?utm_s​ource=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_cont​ent=link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
'And through our contacting tracing system we've identified a number of pubs at which the virus has spread significantly."

I don't think you need to be an epidemiologist to spot the problem...

It's a shame, I remember when the UK used to be populated by some quite clever people.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that wasn't what I was expecting...

Good job I didn't make a reference to people being clever, or I might look like a dick...
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since this bloody Covid thing kicked off I have worked more overtime and mixed with more strangers than for the past 5 years or so.
I tend to shun the Tin Hat Conspiracy stuff but in all honesty Covid 19 has proved a gold mine for me .... and I still, genuinely, do not know of one single person who has died from it!

I dare say I will start dry coughing in 3 - 2 - 1 - - -
 
