(Omaha World Herald)   "Did you get a good look at the thief?" "No. I only got a copy of his driver's license"   (omaha.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man in Lincoln steals money from cash register after showing the clerk his ID


i don't know how he could reach the register from his car, but at least they knew what kind of car it was
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They ain't all geniuses.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He left a copy of his drivers license!"
 
Solid Muldoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 322x156]
"He left a copy of his drivers license!"


It must be White Boy Day.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Solid Muldoon: dothemath: [Fark user image 322x156]
"He left a copy of his drivers license!"

It must be White Boy Day.


Nah man, it aint white boy day.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's why I always give the clerk someone else's ID.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Solid Muldoon: dothemath: [Fark user image 322x156]
"He left a copy of his drivers license!"

It must be White Boy Day.

Nah man, it aint white boy day.


WTF is a Drexel?
 
