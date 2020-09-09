 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Jelly Belly 'Golden Ticket' giveaway guy is more Donald Trump than Willy Wonka   (wgntv.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Jelly bean, Fairfield, California, Jelly Belly, Dr Pepper, Fruit Gems, David Klein, candy factory, press release  
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "pay $50 for Clue Goo" thing should have made it obvious.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My time has come!!!!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads the article: Damnit!!
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat


He also consumed water and inhaled air containing oxygen.

Better not trust those either.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat


A mere labeling issue! The dogshiat ones taste like popcorn.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jelly Belly 'Golden Ticket' giveaway guy is more Donald Trump than Willy Wonka

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's far more of Trump's style.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: Hell Poodle: I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat

He also consumed water and inhaled air containing oxygen.

Better not trust those either.


Oh wow folks another riveting take from feckless troll number 36552368857
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems ambiguous.  He's not saying you'll get a candy factory. Just a key to a candy factory. Probably the key to the locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.'
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Willy Wonka sent out tickets across the globe, and all five just happened to wind up with white kids.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: gar1013: Hell Poodle: I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat

He also consumed water and inhaled air containing oxygen.

Better not trust those either.

Oh wow folks another riveting take from feckless troll number 36552368857


I know. Completely taking out of his ass, and obviously doesn't know shiat about shiat. Because the popcorn ones are awesome.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're a sugar addict, the Jelly Belly factory stores are a great place to buy huge bags of factory second beans for very little money.

/"buttered popcorn" is the absolute worst flavor, you can't convince me otherwise
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: gar1013: Hell Poodle: I'm not going to trust any candy that Reagan threw down his gullet

/The popcorn ones taste like dogshiat

He also consumed water and inhaled air containing oxygen.

Better not trust those either.

Oh wow folks another riveting take from feckless troll number 36552368857


Feckless Troll was my college UB40 cover band name...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Seems ambiguous.  He's not saying you'll get a candy factory. Just a key to a candy factory. Probably the key to the locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.'


Nah, he'll probably sign ownership of a disused factory and that's when the calls from the EPA start coming in.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always liked Jelly Belly, but a few years back they stopped making anything mint flavored.  Oh well, at least it keeps my sugar intake down.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phaseolus: If you're a sugar addict, the Jelly Belly factory stores are a great place to buy huge bags of factory second beans for very little money.

/"buttered popcorn" is the absolute worst flavor, you can't convince me otherwise


As much as I hate the buttered popcorn flavor, the roasted garlic flavor they used to have was far worse.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You enter a contest with hopes of fame and fortune. Next thing you know, the 'owner' walks in on your underage daughter while she is undressed, and grabs your wife by the pussy, and in the end you get nothing. Good day, sir.
 
