(Valley News)   Ivy League students not immune to COVID-19, also not immune to being stupid   (vnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
journeys.dartmouth.eduView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What, you expect them to be socially responsible and keep distance from each other?  Pffft.  First night they moved in here, you could hear the noises of typical apartment parties.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Business school.  Where daddy's connections, greed and obtuseness collide.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So these students are tucked away
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll take a moment to reflect on the fact that the press spent about 3 months misreporting on studies to push the narrative that the only people who should worry about this are the elderly.  Gotta get kids back to school so parents can go back to work and produce more profits ASAP.

So maybe that same press should also take a moment to reflect before they shiat all over the kids they lied to.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Business graduate students.

Throw them out.

If their undergraduate degree was so deficient that they have no respect for workplace safety and they probably can't manage themselves professionally online either, there's not much use for them anyway.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Business graduate students.

Throw them out.

If their undergraduate degree was so deficient that they have no respect for workplace safety and they probably can't manage themselves professionally online either, there's not much use for them anyway.


Wait... Grad students?

Nevermind.  They aren't kids and they have no excuses.

Wait... BUSINESS Grad Students?  I agree completely... Throw them out.  Of windows.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "UNH President James Dean said the party was "reprehensible" and that students would face conduct charges."

What a sausage head.

That's the Jimmy Dean way.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The administrators know exactly what would happen if they brought a bunch of socially starved students back to campus. They knew and if they didn't know everyone told them and they went ahead anyway because they needed to collect tuition.

now when the schools close down the students get to go home and bring the virus there too...
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Friar would like to have a word with those students.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Wait... Grad students?

Nevermind.  They aren't kids and they have no excuses.


99.9% of all college students aren't kids.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Note that none of the students in question are sick, or even have tested positive, contrary to the Fark headline.  They merely had a party where 23 people attended and the administration decided that was enough to force them into quarantine.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Being educated doesn't necessarily mean you're intelligent.  News at 11.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: The administrators know exactly what would happen if they brought a bunch of socially starved students back to campus. They knew and if they didn't know everyone told them and they went ahead anyway because they needed to collect tuition.

now when the schools close down the students get to go home and bring the virus there too...


Yes, but this mentality starts from the top.  If Trump wasn't a gigantic failure the US would have had a useful direction and everyone wouldn't have been left to flounder.
 
boohyah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No-one went with severe hangover in Hanover???
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjbok: BeesNuts: Wait... Grad students?

Nevermind.  They aren't kids and they have no excuses.

99.9% of all college students aren't kids.


If by that you mean they are in the age of the majority, you are correct.  If you mean that they have mature, fully-developed brains that are capable of making consistently well-reasoned choices, then you've correctly understood my point but are exceedingly bad at math.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not immune to being stupid?  Most of them are stupid.  Ivy League schools are basically finishing schools for the rotten crotchfruit of the rentier class, with a few token geniuses sprinkled in to maintain a veneer of prestige and credibility.  I mean for cripes' sake Dumbya is an Ivy League grad and that guy can't even reliably speak complete sentences.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On the bright side, they were smart enough to have not gone to Northeastern.

But to be clear - they were tested before coming to campus, test on arrival,  and quarantined after arriving. Correct? Don't know how Dartmouth functions, but study groups would be expected among these same students - smaller but there will be overlap across classes so this seem like an extreme reaction to inevitable contact.
 
