(The Scottish Sun)   Darwin robbed after Scots yob tries to steal copper from a live electric cable, gets zapped with 11,000 volts, cuts power to 400 homes and lives   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
12
lifeslammer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
volts dont matter subby, amps are where its at
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet he'll resist the urge to that again.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
IIRC, Volts don't kill you. Amps, do. Neither will make for a pleasant day.
 
Shryke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I, for one, found the article's single photograph enormously helpful in describing the near death action of the crime:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Pulitzer=effort level there, folks. I mean: yobs.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have squirrels knock out power over here in the US.  They're easier to train than Scot yobs, which are jealous of the Fark squirrel.


I want nuts
Youtube tEZO5FdcHm4
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: IIRC, Volts don't kill you. Amps, do. Neither will make for a pleasant day.


Volts jolts; current kills.
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stupid people and electricity always make for a blowout show.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the Fark is a Yob?
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: IIRC, Volts don't kill you. Amps, do. Neither will make for a pleasant day.


Volts get the current where it needs to be to kill... and power lines can supply plenty of currenrt.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: What the Fark is a Yob?


Something to do with Yale.

funnytweeter.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.