35
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's bad. Okay. Alright, important safety tip, thanks Egon.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was too slow for what I wanted to say, so instead I'll go with a reminder to always question whether a study like this has picked up traces of viral RNA (using a PCR test) or whether they have been able to culture actual infectious virus particles from the surface. Scraps of genetic material can stick around for a long time.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At this point, I think most places are taking a "better safe than sorry" approach. The library I work for moved the quarantine of returned items from 4 days to 6 for that reason.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or, you know, pretend you live in 2020.  and wipe your ebook device of choice off with a clorox wipe.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government warning to rid your house of all books in 4,3,2.....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I also stick to the rivers and lakes that I am used to?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exactly. Reminds my back when this all started about how the virus was supposedly detected in cruise ships two weeks after the passengers had gone, but it was just RNA fragments, not actual infectious virus.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What stacked might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try this pamphlet, Famous Jewish Sports Legends.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't we all supposed to be paper-free and all electronic by now?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Okay, that about wraps it up for me...
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
article was very confusing.  what the hell does it mean?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Call the Firemen.  They need burning.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thank you.  This image is the most useful thing in this thread.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weirdasianews.comView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Clorox wipes won't be available until 2021.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Came to say this. I seriously doubt an enveloped virus is going to stay infectious for that long stuck to a book. They are just detecting pieces of the virus genome.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This is why I burn all my library books, and compress the ashes into diamonds before reading them.  It's the only way to be sure.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I farking hate these fearmongering articles about covid being detectable.

Useless to know without knowing if the virus is viable. Just wash your hands and dont touch your face, if you are worried about contacting covid19 via surfaces
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What I want to know is if Scientists Find Virus Still Detectable After Six Days on Four Common Library Materials When Stacked. I mean it was the headline, the photo caption, & the opening sentence.

Was expecting a twitter screen capture & summary to follow
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

No one would ever stack books like that....
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I dunno, I can't find them here in the city but my sister in westchester seems to have no issue getting them.


It's a farking conspiracy.

Wegmans had lots of their store brand.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have 2500 books and not that much house
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
huge fan of libraries, but why would they be open now? anyone comes to a library, issue them some free farking internet and device to use it on, and send them home!
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just shifted 44.5 linear feet of vintage mass-market paperbacks to my new office, so I'm getting a kick...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Apparently the sheets are made from the same material as masks. The supply chain for bleach wipes is finicky.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Story I read.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/detroit.​c​bslocal.com/2020/08/05/clorox-supply-s​hortages-disinfecting-wipes-on-low-sup​ply-because-of-material-used/amp/
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ours is closed, but we have a couple people go in twice a week, and we're doing curbside pickup for book loans.  Physical circulation has been on a steady decline since before I started there 16 years ago, but we're an academic library, so patron needs are a little different.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, certainly something IS going to eat your brain. Your delicious brain.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Coronavirus has been a thing for anywhere between six and eight months now, and has been extensively studied.  At this point the evidence is that transmission via fomites is largely theoretical and occurs only under optimal conditions, e.g. touching something immediately after a COVID patient hocked a giant loogie on it.

In short, I no longer bother disinfecting the groceries when I bring them home, nor do I let the mail sit "in quarantine" for 24 hours before opening or disposing of it.  I'm not going to worry about coronavirus on random books I might check out of the library either.

The cumulative risk might be different, though, for library employees and volunteers who are handling large volumes of library materials for an entire workday.  Even so, those individuals probably bear a much greater risk of infection via face-to-face dealings with library patrons, some of whom may be asymptomatic carriers.
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Following up with Ivo Shandor's point:
They took sample squares of several materials, applied a measured amount of a created propagated stock Covid solution, let them dry, then put them in a temperature/humidity/light/air flow controlled cabinet. They rinsed the sample squares in such a way to collect virus particles and exclude chemicals/adhesives leaching off the surfaces that might kill the test cells (which would mess up the test).

They exposed cells to each set of extracted rinse fluid and compared the number of cells dying to each other.

(And presumably compared  to cells not exposed to anything but the growth serum used in the wash - I didn't see that in the graph... They should have specifically mentioned controls IMHO, of serum put through the same process to show how many cells die normally without virus under their extraction conditions)
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What about lemon scented finger-towels?
 
