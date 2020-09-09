 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Surprise oil field in play just as France backs Greece in perennial border spat with Turkey because Turkey back wrong side in Libyan civil war. Who had "some damn fool thing in the Balkans" on their Bingo card?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I'm having flashbacks to jr high English and reading Alas Babylon
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vronsky seen taking a train to Serbia.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Having lived through the past five years, I wouldn't even call Turkey a dark horse for starting WWIII. They're proving themselves contenders over and over.
 
