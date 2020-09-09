 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle shuts down entire city park on Labor Day due to act of god...damned covidiots   (king5.com) divider line
    Sick, Prayer, public events, Worship, Gas Works Park, Seattle Parks, Meditation, Mantra, Lord's Prayer  
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was reading about this type of assholery in a different context yesterday.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corrupt​e​d_Blood_incident

It was described as a virtual simulation of something as close to a real-world, catastrophic event as any epidemiologist could dream of. So these prayer people are the WoW jackasses who would intentionally take an infected animal into a population center just to watch the WoW burn.

This is a good summary in case there are a few of you like me who've never heard of this thing.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I remember all the auction houses had bones all over the floor from that.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first worship protest...

Not the first.  The first didn't exactly have a happy ending.

(please, no need to torture me with Jesus died for our sins, so of course it was a happy ending... for us Christians.  I've heard it.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dealing with a pandemic rationally is actually in the Bible.
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Dealing with a pandemic rationally is actually in the Bible.


James 4:8.
https://biblehub.com/james/4-8.htm
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey assholes from Redding church of demon spawn, gtfo of our city! There's a reason we have the lowest churches per capita and goddamit it's gonna stay that way.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've never quite understood the reason behind a church........Paying someone to tell you you're living wrong....that's what Mom's was fer!!!!!!  She's FREE!!!!

Stay home & just listen to Moms!!!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Seattle's largest worship protest!" organizer Sean Feucht said on his Twitter account. "Let's Sing spit out and inhale coronavirus!!!"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Insain2: I've never quite understood the reason behind a church........Paying someone to tell you you're living wrong....that's what Mom's was fer!!!!!!  She's FREE!!!!

Stay home & just listen to Moms!!!


all houses of worship are where people of similar interest gather to give thanks and praise.
 
