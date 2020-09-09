 Skip to content
 
If you're going trick or treating this year step right up. Not so fast Los Angeles County
ABC7: TRICK OR TREATING NOT ALLOWED: Children will not be permitted to go door-to-door in Los Angeles County this #Halloween2020 because of #COVID-19 protocols, county health officials say https://t.co/ZbyNrVB62e


Goddamnit.

These farking Nazi Plague Karens ruined Halloween.

This is the one holiday I actually look forward to. I expected there would be changes, but not an entire cancellation.

Fuvk.
 
You think anyone is going this year?

Not that I've been out myself since I was 13, but our house has been getting only about 6-8 visitors in recent years anyway.
 
Why is the LA County Health Department so against wearing masks?
 
Halloween is cancelled. Dead kid out front shoulda told ya.
 
The Karens had already grievously wounded Halloween with their Trunk-or-Treat nonsense and terror of finding razor blades in the Reese's Cups; this is simply the coup de grâce.

/Halloween is only truly ruined when a kid with a rubber mask and a go-getter attitude can no longer hope to collect a pillowcase full of processed sugar in one night
 
Because multiple random strangers with no access to handwashing facilities should be able to repeatedly delve into mixed buckets of candy handled by various homeowners and then place said candy in their mouths?

I can't see how this could be done safely this year.
 
Alphax: You think anyone is going this year?


My Facebook feed, let me show you

Fark user imageView Full Size


// Someone I haven't spoken to since high school
 
'If you can go into Walmart when it's super packed'...

I wouldn't do that in a normal year.  Let alone this year.
 
