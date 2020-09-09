 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Live footage of Medford, Oregon, fire   (youtube.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all - HFS
Second - I been there
Third - that chat scroll is an utter farking shiat show
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it Medford or Ashland?

/my grandparents' old place is outside of Phoenix
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: So is it Medford or Ashland?

/my grandparents' old place is outside of Phoenix


*reads article*

Oh crap, first one, then the other.

/the level 3 evac includes that place...
//not in our family anymore but still...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: First of all - HFS
Second - I been there
Third - that chat scroll is an utter farking shiat show


I came in to say the same thing. Christ, people are awful.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: So is it Medford or Ashland?

/my grandparents' old place is outside of Phoenix


Doesn't look good for Phoenix
https://twitter.com/GreatWinter2017/s​t​atus/1303536962914062339
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are historic fires tonight both in California and Oregon.
https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status​/​1303550431289724928
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 or 6 major fires doing a crown run toward the OR I-5 corridor.

This is really bad.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: 5 or 6 major fires doing a crown run toward the OR I-5 corridor.

This is really bad.


The driver with our weekly cargo just left Klamath Falls. Oddly enough they have a clear, fire-free path out this way.  But it's pretty much one highway between KF and the Rogue Valley, and they have to bypass Medford itself.

I'll be keeping an eye out on TripCheck (a fine website for Oregonians).
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If Medford is destroyed, that would mean hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to real property and billions of dollars of damage to personal property. And by "personal property" I mean methamphetamine.

Scary and sad, nonetheless. Stay safe, Southern Oregon Farkers. This is some really bad shiat.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was out of town and mostly off of internet for the last 6 days, how the hell did Oregon go up in flames?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I was out of town and mostly off of internet for the last 6 days, how the hell did Oregon go up in flames?


I'm not sure, but I'm gonna guess another gender reveal party mishap.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

make me some tea: These are historic fires tonight both in California and Oregon.
https://twitter.com/weatherdak/status/​1303550431289724928


And massive fires in Washington State. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/u​s-news/3​-fires-roar-through-southeast-washingt​on-communities-whitman-county-n1239506​ The entire west Coast is burning. Stay safe, all.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: 5 or 6 major fires doing a crown run toward the OR I-5 corridor.

This is really bad.


This is from earlier today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I was out of town and mostly off of internet for the last 6 days, how the hell did Oregon go up in flames?


It's been 90-103 and 35% humidity for the last 2 weeks.
 
philodough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I was out of town and mostly off of internet for the last 6 days, how the hell did Oregon go up in flames?


2020 yo.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: make me some tea: 5 or 6 major fires doing a crown run toward the OR I-5 corridor.

This is really bad.

This is from earlier today:

[Fark user image 700x467]


Check this out
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms​=​regional-w_northwest-natcolorfire-200-​0-100-1&checked=map&colorbar=undefined​

(animate using the slider or play button along the bottom)
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is the present. It is also the future.
 
