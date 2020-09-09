 Skip to content
(CBC)   Dude, she's just not into you   (cbc.ca) divider line
24
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't know the guy sounds like a Menace, but in his defense the cougar was named Wilson.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should lock the cougar and this guy in the same room and let them hug it out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Parks Canada said that, under the regulations, a slingshot is considered a firearm

A real Dennis the Menace to society, eh?

Eh, hoser. Ya know if I got me a slingshot? I'd a go to da gravel pit, eh? Hold dem cops offer a week!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You can really jack something up with a proper wrist rocket
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A 40-year-old man..."

Harassing his ex wife instead of moving on with his own life. Sad.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have a better idea: Send him back into the park without a slingshot.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Canmore, Alta., in November.

Goddamnit, Mike...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 750x563]


Seriously. That is a gorgeous animal.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You don't need to hurl things at me, just come on in."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x541]

"You don't need to hurl things at me, just come on in."


Isn't she a little on the skinny side for your tastes? ;)
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like those two idiots that fired a sling shot at a tiger in a zoo and it pissed of the tiger so much it got out and killed one of them.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Isn't she a little on the skinny side for your tastes? ;)


She is well within my standards. Round, in all the right places.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Our position is that the evidence exists to establish those things [the offences] beyond a reasonable doubt," said Tyler Lord, Crown counsel for the PPSC.

"I concur." - Duke Swellington, Regency chancellor of Absurdity.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: aagrajag: Isn't she a little on the skinny side for your tastes? ;)

She is well within my standards. Round, in all the right places.


Fair enough. I can't say I'd kick her out of bed either.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Fair enough. I can't say I'd kick her out of bed either.


She looks like the type of women that hangs out at the local bar and all the men know her special skills. I would be a new comer in town and not know who she is and wind up hooking up with her and then the next night at the local bar, all the guys will be making fun of me.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's my milf girlfriend.

You probably wouldn't know her though, she lives in Canada.
 
steklo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

swankywanky: You probably wouldn't know her though, she lives in Canada.


Probably exclaims why everyone has forgotten Alanis Morrisette and Anne Murray...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: aagrajag: Isn't she a little on the skinny side for your tastes? ;)

She is well within my standards. Round, in all the right places.


Be careful...That knee looks like it might be sharp..
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Be careful...That knee looks like it might be sharp..


Ah..it's her nails. Her nails are long and look pointy. I'll take points off her for that. I am not into long finger nails at all.

I don't want my eye poked out when I tell her I have to leave.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: swankywanky: You probably wouldn't know her though, she lives in Canada.

Probably exclaims why everyone has forgotten Alanis Morrisette and Anne Murray...


relatably.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Parks Canada said that, under the regulations, a slingshot is considered a firearm

A real Dennis the Menace to society, eh?

Eh, hoser. Ya know if I got me a slingshot? I'd a go to da gravel pit, eh? Hold dem cops offer a week!


Even an air gun with those little plastic pellets are considered a firearm. I know, I had one and when I talked to the police to find out if I could use it to shoot targets outdoors, they told me in no uncertain circumstances that if caught, not only would I be charged with a firearm offense, I'd also have my home searched by a SWAT (though, I'm not sure that's what TPS calls them) team, because the rule of thumb is that if someone has one, they probably have others.

Wasn't worth the hassle, so I threw it out.  But I did shoot myself in the hand with it first, just to see how hard those pellets were, and it left a mark that stuck with me for a few days, so no joke.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
