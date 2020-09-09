 Skip to content
(AP News)   Newly married dude gets job, pays his mom back what he borrowed to renovate his house   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Harry, necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, royal duties, House of Windsor, British taxpayers' money, Windsor Castle  
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought Princess Di was his mom, not "British taxpayers."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His mom is dead, dude.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"job"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, what is amusing about Harry doing the right thing? Was the "Spiffy" tag unavailable?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people hang on their every word/move? "This is what socks he's wearing today! What does that MEAN for the economy?!" WTF? It's pathetic.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With money he got from the taxpayers...
 
Hirightnow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Why do people hang on their every word/move? "This is what socks he's wearing today! What does that MEAN for the economy?!" WTF? It's pathetic.


For the same reason people go to Trump rallies.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, you marry a black chick, she straightens you out, makes you get a job, pay your loans, and you just KNOW she's then going to ask you:
What have you done for me lately??
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
shiat headline subby.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: His mom is dead, dude.


Correct, but in the technical language of royalty, the queen is considered the mother of everyone in Great Britain.  Just like the way royals and the land they rule are considered the same thing, i.e. a Duke of Norfolk will say "I am Norfolk" and will be introduced at formal events as "Norfolk."  It weird but that's just how it works.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: NewportBarGuy: His mom is dead, dude.

Correct, but in the technical language of royalty, the queen is considered the mother of everyone in Great Britain.  Just like the way royals and the land they rule are considered the same thing, i.e. a Duke of Norfolk will say "I am Norfolk" and will be introduced at formal events as "Norfolk."  It weird but that's just how it works.


This is why we beat the f*cking sh*t out of them and kicked them out of our country.

/Mostly kidding.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: NewportBarGuy: His mom is dead, dude.

Correct, but in the technical language of royalty, the queen is considered the mother of everyone in Great Britain.  Just like the way royals and the land they rule are considered the same thing, i.e. a Duke of Norfolk will say "I am Norfolk" and will be introduced at formal events as "Norfolk."  It weird but that's just how it works.



That is so true, and not just for royalty.

I once had a girlfriend who would call me "Daddy" even though I wasn't actually her father. Confusing? Yes, but I learned to live with it.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Man, you marry a black chick, she straightens you out, makes you get a job, pay your loans, and you just KNOW she's then going to ask you:
What have you done for me lately??


Meghan is going to be pissed when she hears he married another woman.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stinkynuts: Why do people hang on their every word/move? "This is what socks he's wearing today! What does that MEAN for the economy?!" WTF? It's pathetic.


They don't.  But the people who are really into the Royals would have you believe that.
Most people in the UK are pretty indifferent to the Royals.  The ones that do care, for the most part, are those that think their only purpose is to suck on the taxpayers teet.

I watched The Crown a few months back.  The whole series.  The first 2 seasons were great.  What I didn't expect is that I now actually have a better understanding what the role of the Royals actually IS.  I went into it not expecting to learn anything.  I was surprised.

Their role is not just entirely ceremonial.  They make up half the government even though they wield no actual power.  They serve as an example to the rest of the country, as to how to be exceptional.  Of course we all know that that is an illusion.  But they need to keep up that illusion in order for things to function properly.  And it's worked for centuries.  Their handlers will do any damn thing to maintain that facade.

Most other monarchies in the world have fallen into disuse and replaced altogether.  And the British Royals are always one scandal away from it happening to them.

I walked away from that series understanding two things: 1, they are existing on a knife edge, and 2, they have no lives of their own.  They need to live their lives in secret or the press will tear into every little thing.
This, btw, is why Harry and Megan split.  Because they decided that that was not the life they wanted.

Well, I learned one other thing too.  I learned why Phillip has acted as he has for so long.  That dude got totally shafted out of everything important to him.  He lost his career, family, ambitions, everything.  Completely forced to give it all up and serve as nothing but a royal figurehead.  Never able to actually achieve anything despite how badly he wanted to.
 
