(WSBTV)   With all other problems of 2020 finally vanquished, a Georgia councilman wants to pass a law against wearing baggy saggy pants   (wsbtv.com)
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sometimes the dog whistles are really lame.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
No worries; 2020 just called Backwater Georgia/1995 to let them know that fashion has changed. The shorts are shorter and the pants are tighter, at least among kids.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Goolges* before I jump to any conclusions.

Huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Valdosta is also not the first small town to try to regulate this, most of them way closer to Atlanta.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Driven through Valdosta many times. It's right on the Florida-Georgia line. Maybe they should regulate shiatty bro-country music instead.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's a BBQ place there called Woodstack.  I recommend it.  It breaks up the 5.5 hour drive from Atlanta to my parents' house in Florida.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madness-Baggy Trousers
Youtube wLjIyazFV9k
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If only it were that S I M P L E, simple as could be.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will he ban zoot suits, as well?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. "Conservative" doesn't always translate to "White." When it comes to sumptuary laws, you get everything from class warfare to religion involved.

You could be looking at a "this will go on your permanent record" middle/upper class conservative concerned about "that element" corrupting his neighborhood, or a Bible-thumper worried that "TEH DEBIL IS POSSESSIN' TEH YUTES", or just a fashion-conscious individual who thinks that adopting the dress & mannerisms of the gauche is declasse. It's just hard to tell what kind of conservativism you face when you see a schmuck trying to dictate the fashion of others.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would laugh my ass off watching Cops TV when they would chase a person with baggy pants. They would always trip and fall and then go to jail.


I never understood why if you're going to be a punk derelict, why you would want to wear clothing that prevented you from running from the police.

Its like the bank robber who picks a 2016 Ford Mustang with loud mufflers as a get a way car.

No..WRONG..you want something normal looking and quiet for the get-a-way car. Not something that's going to attract attention.

Maybe I should start holding a seminar for bad guys and how not to get caught being a dumb ass.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised it's Valdosta.  If it were at all feasible, I'd re-route 75 away from it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FTA: "Saggy Pants, Cross-Dressing Banned At Morehouse."    I'm sure they have a huge dog whistle supply at Morehouse.

Morehouse College drills into their students that they need to represent themselves well, don't forget where they came from, and give back to where they came from by helping the next generation.  Or else. (And you don't want to find out what 'else' is).
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I was in high school, students weren't allowed to leave and go elsewhere for lunch. However, lots of kids did so anyway. They'd sneak out of the building and leave in their car. There were enough entrances/ exits to the school and to the parking lot that the school resource officer couldn't possibly monitor all of them. Anyhow, a kid I knew, kind of a class clown/theater geek type, used to drive an old VW Beetle. Yup. Those have a very distinct sound, and they're naturally louder than most cars. He and his buddies once tried to skip and go to lunch, and they took THAT car. The resource officer (known as Deputy Donut to most students) heard it start up, and knew exactly where to go. And who it was. Not the brightest idea.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a guy with sagging pangs riding a bike the other day. He was riding along Macland Rd and at the intersection with Dallas Highway, I stopped at the red light to wait, and it was about 6" of red boxers and sagging black skinny jeans. When the light turned green, he made it about halfway across the intersection before his sagging pants fell the rest of the way.  Dude almost face planted in the middle of traffic.
 
thepresence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what his position is re showing respect to others by wearing a mask?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought we were all wearing leggings(meggings?) now. Try to keep up, Georgia.

/Vote parachute pants for next fashion fad.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oh wow...poor guy.  Not me. I graduated in 1983 and we had full open campus. So if you had "study hall" you could leave and come back. If you had lunch, you could leave and come back.

I will say, I spent most of my school days in a fog of pot smoke just beyond the parking lot in the woods of my school.

I can remember going to friend's homes during lunch and playing quarters and returning back to school in under the 40 mins we had.

oh..good times...Sorry you missed them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pull your pants up vine
Youtube 995Dvj7LiHI
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so it's unAmerican to force someone to wear a mask but forcing them to wear certain types of pants is A-OK?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants On The Ground American Idol
Youtube tMwhl4IrPNc


Can't believe this hasn't been posted yet.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are nothing but laws to "get paper on them in the system early"

I warned each of my children.....you are not to have you DNA taken from you, even if it's for "fun" during a class project and put my foot down hard when some group tried to come into school and have the kids "get an ID like an adult" which requires a picture taken and being fingerprinted.

On the last one they tried to guilt me into it by claiming "we find it helpful in case the child goes missing or is kidnapped"

When the answer to "who exactly owns this company and and where are the fingerprints going"? was "I'm not sure, but I'm sure they can be trusted" the drop in tone during the response gave me the notion the principal either understood or hoped I wouldn't  rile up other parents.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kids have been sagging their pants for 20 years now. I think we need to accept that whether we think they look silly or not, sagging pants are here to stay. Two decades is a long time to gripe about other people's silly clothes.
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the outbreak has taught us anything it's that people love being told what to wear by the government,.
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

When I was 17, my college had smoking and non-smoking common rooms for the students.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chris Rock - How not to get your ass kicked by the police!
Youtube uj0mtxXEGE8
close enough?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Can't believe he gave up singing for politics.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As opposed to this?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would rather see your skidmarks than breath your infected breath.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought the saggy pants era was over. I haven't seen any for years.
 
