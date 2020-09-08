 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   SAD: COVID-19 restrictions will not permit you to dance with any of the bridal party at the wedding reception. SPIFFY: The group sex at the after-party will be fine though   (abc.net.au) divider line
    COVID-19 regulations, entertainer Nik Edser, wedding guests, Mr Edser, State Government, group sex, adult parties  
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Everybody wants to do the Horizontal Bop
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This does not apply to Farkers.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm here for the reception...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Preacher in Footloose has finally been proven right
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See, the thing is, everyone doing the orgy is going to be unattractive and have poor hygiene skills.

So, no loss there.

/sour grapes
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doesn't the sex lead to the dancing?

/Don't know how this work
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think it's their way of saying "we don't care if swingers die."
 
