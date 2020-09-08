 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   God says masks are no longer mandatory in Oregon, sends the state straight to Hell   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not just Oregon. California's been sent there too. The smoke on the north coast was high overhead today, but it was so dense it was twilight all day long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks a lot like Australia some months ago.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did a witch-burning get out of control?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw some orange when in Washington state and Vancouver, CA in 2018.. but nothing THAT strong!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also, I'd call that a GOOD reason to wear a mask.. that can't be healthy to breathe.

I'm getting Low Air Quality warnings lately in St. Louis, without the skies looking like that.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Also, I'd call that a GOOD reason to wear a mask.. that can't be healthy to breathe.

I'm getting Low Air Quality warnings lately in St. Louis, without the skies looking like that.


Ahah! So, democrats, in conjunction with the reverse vampires, have conspired to make day time dark, and force everyone to wear a mask!

Knew it.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's not good.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
#BidensAmerica

/s
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's not just Oregon. California's been sent there too. The smoke on the north coast was high overhead today, but it was so dense it was twilight all day long.

[Fark user image image 715x579]


Canada had a good border wall.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Alphax: Also, I'd call that a GOOD reason to wear a mask.. that can't be healthy to breathe.

I'm getting Low Air Quality warnings lately in St. Louis, without the skies looking like that.

Ahah! So, democrats, in conjunction with the reverse vampires, have conspired to make day time dark, and force everyone to wear a mask!

Knew it.


Wouldn't this be a plot by the regular vampires so that they can go outside during the day?
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any guesses as to what UPS is delivering here?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

odie1kenodi: This photo is from Salem today. It was taken at noon. With absolutely NO FILTER. #OregonFires https://t.co/vckrxCDXqB


If there aren't rampaging hordes of deformed cannibals roaming the Oregon landscape, I'm going to be very disappointed.
 
Ostman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's not just Oregon. California's been sent there too. The smoke on the north coast was high overhead today, but it was so dense it was twilight all day long.

[Fark user image 715x579]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Looks a lot like Australia some months ago.


Obviously their arsonists moved to Portland. Wake up sheeple
 
Jyster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forgot to rake the forests again?
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: #BidensAmerica

/s


What are you talking about?

/It's obviously a Republican plot to turn Oregon into a red state.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See what happens when you go against holy Trump?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: Any guesses as to what UPS is delivering here?


Hopefully a book of bibles to pass around so people can get right in this world
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: See what happens when you go against holy Trump?


Or, from the opposite perspective....See what happens when you elect a turd like Trump..SMITING!
 
